© Michał Podsiadło



Horse riding is a pivotal moment in human history

Traces of horsemanship can be found in the skeletons

Muscle attachment sites on pelvis and thigh bone (femur); Changes in the normally round shape of the hip sockets; Imprint marks caused by pressure of the acetabular rim on the neck of the femur; The diameter and form of the femur shaft; Vertebral degeneration caused by repeated vertical impact; Traumata that typically can be caused by falls, kicks or bites from horses.

© Michał Podsiadło



Could it all have happened even earlier?

Who were the Yamnayans?