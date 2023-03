NBC Bay Area viewers shared videos recorded early Thursday morning showing a meteor lighting up the pitch-black sky.One of the videos from a viewer in Vallejo shows a streaking light come into frame before lighting up the night sky. Another video recorded by a viewer in San Ramon shows a similar sight.Astronomer Gerald McKeegan with Chabot Space and Science Center confirmed the fireball was indeed a meteor, saying it likely started out as a small asteroid in space before burning up when it entered the atmosphere.A log of unconfirmed and pending "fireball reports" from the American Meteor Society shows other residents across the Bay Area spotted the meteor after 2:20 a.m. Thursday.