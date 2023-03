© Christophe Gateau/picture alliance/Getty Images



"traveling the world and telling everyone else what they should and should not do is doomed to failure."

Green Party leader Annalena BaerbockBaerbock wrote, according to Politico Europe outlines 10 principal guidelines, according to the German news agency DPA . Among them are offering "gender-sensitive" humanitarian aid, involving "women and marginalized groups" in economic development and considering the "gender issues" dimension of climate and energy policies.The measures are intendedBaerbock reportedly wrote, arguing that one of the foreign ministry's goals should be to "measurably advance gender equality worldwide." She also wants to create a new post of "ambassador for feminist foreign policy."Therefore, in addition to spending 85% of project funds in a "gender-sensitive" manner, the Foreign Ministry intends to spend another 8% in a "gender-transformative" way thatby the end of the legislative cycle.Baerbock's Greens are currently in the "traffic light coalition" with Chancellor Olaf Scholz's Social Democrats and the Free Democrats. The opposition has already pushed back, however. Bavarian PM Markus Soeder, who chairs the CSU party, told the Mediengruppe Bayern thatThe foreign minister has made a series of un-diplomatic gaffes over the past several months, mostly in relation to the conflict in Ukraine, reportedly prompting Scholz's office to keep "careful track" of her mistakes.Last month, during a debate in the European Parliament on sending Ukraine more weapons, Baerbock said EU members should not fight among themselves, since "we are fighting a war against Russia ." She later walked that back , but still claimed her remarks were taken out of context and deliberately misinterpreted by the "Russian regime's propaganda."In mid-February, Baerbock told the Munich Security Conference that Moscow's policy needed to "change by 360 degrees ," prompting former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev to dub her a "connoisseur of geometry."