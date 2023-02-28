© Michele Cattani / AFP



He also reiterated an assessment by his foreign minister that the EU "was to be blamed for the destruction of Libya, which was the major cause of the escalation of terrorism in Africa," particularly in the region of Sahel.

Russia has helped to turn the tide in Mali's fight against terrorism and has proven that it does not have ulterior motives in its involvement, the African nation's acting prime minister has said."The terror has moved to the other camp. Terrorists no longer instill fear in Malians. On the contrary, the Malian Army scares the terrorists," Choguel Kokalla Maiga told RIA Novosti.Its assistance is not limited to military hardware, Maiga stated. Russian supplies of food, fertilizers and energy to Mali are growing, and the two governments are working on boosting trade further. Moscow has also offered a 20% discount on market price for some key products, he added."We don't want to be hostage to other states, who would decide whether or not to deliver fuel to our nation and whether or not there would be food on Malians' tables," he said.France and the UK were the primary drivers behind NATO's 2011 bombing campaign, which ousted Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi. Militias and arms smugglers looted the national military's weapons depots amid the conflict. Libya remains fractured more than a decade later.