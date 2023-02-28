Making a Mess of Microbial Diversity

"Marty's research, which is quite broad, defines the problem, whereas Gloria's looks for the solution — whether it's preserving indigenous people's microbes, thinking about how we can make c-section births less detrimental in the long term, in addition to advocating for fewer elective c-sections. There are people around the world doing important, foundational research, which will hopefully filter down into a much more nuanced view of what it means to be healthy. We can all be healthy physically but have very different microbiomes; there is a protectiveness in diversity within ourselves as well as within our species, and I think that's what Gloria's work on the microbiota vault [discussed below] is about."

As noted by Dietert, since we have about 3.3 million microbial genes, that means we're more than 99% microbial, genetically.

Yanomami Indigenous People Most Microbially Diverse

"These Yanomami harbor a microbiome with the highest diversity of bacteria and genetic functions ever reported in a human group. Despite their isolation, presumably for >11,000 years since their ancestors arrived in South America, and no known exposure to antibiotics, they harbor bacteria that carry functional antibiotic resistance (AR) genes, including those that confer resistance to synthetic antibiotics and are syntenic with mobilization elements. These results suggest that westernization significantly affects human microbiome diversity ..."

"These are peoples that are only now starting to be exposed to urban practices and medicine. So these are survivors, because you can imagine the mortality in places where there's no medicine. You fall from a tree, you are dead. You break a leg, you are dead. One of every 10 mothers that are in labor, one mother or baby dies. So if you survive, you are really a survivor. And these are healthy people because the unhealthy ones have died. So we are very interested in understanding their microbiome. And what we find is that they have much higher diversity. In general, diversity is a marker for health. The more diverse the microbiome, the healthier the ecosystem."





Why C-Sections May Be Robbing Babies of Microbes

"If a baby is born via elective C-section, with no water breaking, they are not exposed to the mother's microbiome in the vagina. But we have shown that if we normalize, at least partially, the microbiome of a baby that is born by elective C-section by rubbing them with gauze soaked in fluid with their mother's microbiome, we can normalize the mouth microbiome of the baby during the first year of life. Are we protecting kids against asthma, against Type 1 diabetes, against celiac disease, allergies, obesity by doing this? We are doing a 5-year clinical trial to find out."



Early-Life Exposures May Be Key to Disease Prevention

"We know that the rate of autism has gone up dramatically over the last 80 years. And it's a disease of early life — it manifests within the first couple years. And so we are interested in the idea that the early life microbiome, as it forms, has a connection with the brain. We know that the microbiome is talking to the brain. And so, a number of investigators have been interested in the idea that maybe an abnormal early life gut microbiome is having an altered conversation with the brain, and it's changing brain development."

Vaginal delivery (versus caesarean)

Breastfeeding

Going to day care as a baby

Exposure to older siblings

Antibiotics Are Decimating the Human Microbiome

"Before modern times, microbes were transferred from mother to child during vaginal birth, from the mother's breast during nursing, through skin-to-skin contact, and from the mother's mouth by kissing. Now, widespread cesarean delivery, bottle-feeding, extensive bathing (especially with antibacterial soaps), and especially the use of antibiotics have changed the human ecology and altered transmission and maintenance of ancestral microbes, which affects the composition of the microbiota. The microbes, both good and bad, that are usually acquired early in life are especially important, since they affect a developmentally critical stage."

Processed Foods Destroy Your Microbiome

The Microbiota Vault

"We need to preserve the current biodiversity of microbes in humans of everywhere. And this is true also for the environment. We are making a complete mess of biodiversity, including microbial. Microbes are essential in every ecosystem, not only in humans or animals or plants, but also in the oceans. The whole thing is linked together by impact of human activities. We need to preserve microbes because they really modulate functions of Earth ... They modulate everything. They modulate our own gene expression. So there has to be more of that effort to preserve microbial biodiversity, to restore, because we will need restoration."