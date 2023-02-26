Earth Changes
Magnitude 6.2 quake strikes Papua New Guinea
Free Malaysia Today
Sun, 26 Feb 2023 12:00 UTC
The quake had a depth of 38km, the USGS said, and was recorded in the sparsely populated West New Britain archipelago region this morning.
The shaking was felt at a Walindi Plantation Resort near the town of Kimbe about 80km from the quake but it was described by a worker as "not too bad".
"No one really reacted, it shook, but no damage," resort worker Vanessa Hughes told AFP.
Source: AFP
Reader Comments
Latest News
- Bikes, dog fall into sinkhole as road collapses in New Delhi, India
- Magnitude 6.2 quake strikes Papua New Guinea
- Anti-Defamation League's own figures undermine its extremism claims
- Put word WOMAN back into health advice, NHS told: Doctors and nurses among 1,400-strong petition demanding U-turn on woke, gender-inclusive language
- Florida teacher on leave after accusation he had White students bow to Black students in his classroom
- Jamie Dimon accused of concealing evidence in Epstein-JPMorgan sex-trafficking lawsuits
- Alex Jones claims DOJ wants his cat
- The world is ending, buckle up
- Slack permanently suspends Libs of TikTok over 'violations of acceptable use policy'
- "Navalny", the OSCAR nominee for Best Documentary Film, is disinformation
- WHO investigation bird flu cases in Cambodia after child died who tested positive
- Signal messaging app threatens to shut down in Britain over gov'ts draconian 'Online Safety Bil' that will violate users privacy
- University of North Carolina moves to ban 'diversity, equity and inclusion' statements in anti-woke backlash
- German imports of Russian coal increase throughout 2022 despite sanctions
- Europe protests against arms supplies to Ukraine: 10,000 rally in Berlin, port workers march in Italy
- Ukrainian militants blow up dam in Artyomovsk, reports of homes being flooded
- South Wales hit by M3.7 earthquake, 1 month after sinkhole found in same region
- The plan to wreck America
- Key Fed inflation measure rose 0.6% in January, more than expected
- The ontological incoherence of American imperial exceptionalism
- "Navalny", the OSCAR nominee for Best Documentary Film, is disinformation
- The plan to wreck America
- Key Fed inflation measure rose 0.6% in January, more than expected
- The ontological incoherence of American imperial exceptionalism
- Oopsie! WH comms in hot water after sharing tweet from account named 'Biden Showered With His Daughter'
- How the Powerful Captured the Public in a Pandemic
- Pope nationalizes Vatican assets following years of mismanagement and criminal wrongdoing
- Analysis: One year on, here's how the Ukraine conflict is changing the world order
- Republicans fire warning shot: We will audit Biden's $100 BILLION in aid sent to Ukraine
- Dr Fauci comes clean on vaccines and respiratory viruses
- US says Google routinely destroyed evidence and lied about use of auto-delete
- Ukraine poised to invade neighbor - Russian MOD
- Biden team has 'deeply rooted hatred for Russia' - US congressman
- This time it's different: wisdom of crowds vs. western propaganda
- Former state senator Richard Black affirms US started both Iraq and Ukraine conflicts
- Russia was the first to escape the US dollar sinking ship, the rest will be less lucky
- Disinformation Inc: James Comer demands records on State Department funding group blacklisting conservatives
- 'Work longer hours, get a better job': UK Environment Secretary provides top tips to people struggling to afford food
- From the Gulf of Tonkin to the Baltic Sea
- Scott Ritter: Anyone who doesn't get how serious new START suspension is 'doesn't appreciate life'
- Anti-Defamation League's own figures undermine its extremism claims
- Put word WOMAN back into health advice, NHS told: Doctors and nurses among 1,400-strong petition demanding U-turn on woke, gender-inclusive language
- Florida teacher on leave after accusation he had White students bow to Black students in his classroom
- Jamie Dimon accused of concealing evidence in Epstein-JPMorgan sex-trafficking lawsuits
- Alex Jones claims DOJ wants his cat
- The world is ending, buckle up
- Slack permanently suspends Libs of TikTok over 'violations of acceptable use policy'
- WHO investigation bird flu cases in Cambodia after child died who tested positive
- Signal messaging app threatens to shut down in Britain over gov'ts draconian 'Online Safety Bil' that will violate users privacy
- University of North Carolina moves to ban 'diversity, equity and inclusion' statements in anti-woke backlash
- German imports of Russian coal increase throughout 2022 despite sanctions
- Europe protests against arms supplies to Ukraine: 10,000 rally in Berlin, port workers march in Italy
- Ukrainian militants blow up dam in Artyomovsk, reports of homes being flooded
- Russia sends ship to space station to rescue "stranded crew"
- Video game 'Hogwarts Legacy' breaks sales record for Warner Bros. Games despite JK Rowling backlash
- 'Libs of TikTok' creator is publishing a children's book
- Clinton body count? NYC billionaire financier Thomas H. Lee, friend of the Clintons and Epstein, found dead of self-inflicted gunshot wound
- Migrant shot dead by Arizona rancher, 73, was cartel drug smuggler, says ex Border Patrol chief, as prosecutors DOWNGRADE charges from 1st to 2nd degree murder amid growing public outrage
- Kansas becomes first to pass Women's Bill of Rights that defines 'woman' as someone who is 'biologically born a female' to preserve single-sex areas
- How we know it started in Wuhan
- Excavation finds that Europe's earliest humans hunted with bows and arrows
- Homes of Europe's first megalithic monument makers discovered
- Neanderthal hunting strategies unchanged over millennia despite repeated climate change
- Evidence of 3,500 year old brain surgery uncovered at Tel Meggido in Israel
- 6,000-year-old settlement was home to Europe's first megalithic monument makers
- How China banned George Soros CIA-affiliated color revolution machine in 1989
- Earliest use of hallucinogen Ayahuasca detected in Andean mummies dated to 750AD
- Vampires don't let up
- Royal Sumerian palace and temple uncovered in ancient Girsu, Iraq
- 2,400-year-old flush toilet unearthed in China
- Saudi Archaeologists have discovered a pre-Islamic Musnad inscription and a bronze bullhead
- After 15 years of 'independence', it is clear that Kosovo was a stepping stone for NATO's imperial goals
- Are we being attacked by aliens...or are you being played?
- 'Unprecedented' case of cranial surgery in Medieval Italy reveals life of female patient
- Genetic data from the Altai 7,500 years ago indicate high mobility of ancient hunter-gatherers
- Echoes of ancient curse tablets identified in the Book of Revelation
- New Zealand fossils reveal largest penguin ever discovered, weighed a whopping 340 pounds
- 2.9-million-year-old artifacts suggest ancient, big-toothed hominins were making stone tools
- 3 year drought may have doomed ancient Hittite empire, tree study reveals
- Codebreakers have deciphered the lost letters of Mary, Queen of Scots
- Brain implant startup backed by Bezos and Gates is testing mind-controlled computing on humans
- Asteroid impact in slow motion
- In search of 'Planet 9': New study to use upgraded telescope to hunt for its satellites
- Do dogs really descend from wolves?
- Discovery of massive early galaxies defies prior understanding of the universe
- Meteorite crater discovered in French winery
- A remarkably candid statement about an unsolved evolutionary puzzle
- Study finds zero loss of Antarctica sea ice - but BBC spins as 'new record low'
- New forms of 'salty ice' discovered and they could be what is covering icy moons
- Leonardo da Vinci's forgotten experiments explored gravity as a form of acceleration
- AI's dark side manifests: Microsoft Bing chatbot wants to 'engineer a deadly virus,' 'steal nuclear codes'
- Scientists debunk alarmist claims that 69% of vertebrates have declined over last 50 years
- Turkish quakes may be 'rehearsal' for big one in Istanbul - scientists
- Hundreds of tankers, recon jets grounded in hunt for faulty tail pins
- New aurorae detected on Jupiter's four largest moons
- Plans for self-spreading and self-replicating vaccines to be released
- Hubble spies strange spokes on Saturn's rings after 14-year pause
- Creating 3D objects with sound
- Curiosity finds surprising new clues to Mar's watery past
- Will the Turkish earthquake free science from the shackles of the statisticians?
- Bikes, dog fall into sinkhole as road collapses in New Delhi, India
- Magnitude 6.2 quake strikes Papua New Guinea
- South Wales hit by M3.7 earthquake, 1 month after sinkhole found in same region
- Heavy snow hits parts of southern California
- Pack of 4 pit bulls maul man in Houston, Texas
- 6.0 magnitude earthquake off Hokkaido, Japan
- Death toll climbs above 50,000 after Turkey, Syria earthquakes
- Rare sight of snow covering Pebble Beach in California
- 'Explosion of debris': Tornado hits Waihi Beach, New Zealand causing damage and power cuts
- Elderly man killed and 2 others injured in 'horrific' dog attack in San Antonio, Texas
- UK: Experts are baffled as giant 30ft-wide and 9ft deep sinkhole crater opens just feet from busy road in Wales
- Best of the Web: Storm dumps 4 FEET of snow in parts of Wyoming - Cheyenne sets record low of -19
- Two-year-old girl dies after attacked by 3-4 dogs in Gujarat, India
- When I covered climate change for Reuters I thought CO2 was certainly to blame for rising temperatures. I was wrong
- 6.3 magnitude earthquake off Maluku Utara, Indonesia
- Rare snow falling over Southern California as powerful winter storm is expected
- Ecuador - Fatalities after flooding in 5 provinces
- Cyclone Freddy makes landfall in Madagascar, leaving destruction in its wake - 4 killed, 11,000 displaced
- Brazil - 26.8 inches of rain in 24 hours triggers floods and landslides in São Paulo, 48 killed (UPDATE)
- Massive winter storm moving across US, dumping record snow
- Meteor fireball over Arizona, California and Nevada on February 22
- Meteor fireball over Michigan and surrounding states on February 20
- Best of the Web: Meteorite found in northern France following break-up of brilliant meteor fireball
- Meteor fireball over Italy on February 14
- Texas: Meteor fireball tracked on anniversary of Chelyabinsk incident - UPDATE: NASA confirms detection of asteroid
- Best of the Web: Chelyabinsk meteor: Ten years on from 'wake-up call', how safe are we from a potentially catastrophic strike?
- Meteor fireball over Ohio and 2 other states on February 14
- Small Asteroid 2023 CX1 (NEOCP Sar2667) impacted Earth on February 13
- Best of the Web: Spectacular meteor fireball seen from northern France and southern UK on February 13
- Meteor fireball seen over LaBelle, Florida on February 9
- Huge meteor fireball over Saudi Arabia on February 9
- Green meteor fireball crosses the skies of Puerto Rico on February 6
- Meteor fireball over Arkansas and other states on February 7
- Meteor fireball over Michigan and other states on February 2
- Best of the Web: Large meteor fireball explodes over Krasnoyarsk, Russia on January 31
- Meteor fireball over Connecticut and nearby states on January 28
- Meteor fireball over UK and Ireland on January 26
- Meteor fireball over north of Spain (Jan. 28)
- Meteor fireball over UK on January 24
- Meteor fireball over Oklahoma and over states on January 20
- Hard evidence in new study: Brain, heart damage caused by mRNA vaccine
- COVID-19 and excess deaths: A defence of the virus theory
- The mask mandates did nothing. Will any lessons be learned?
- Pfizer vaccine trial fraud charges set out in mainstream press for first time
- Set up to fail
- Mediocrity and moderation: Distinguishing between conflated concepts
- Past COVID infection 'as good as vaccines' at preventing severe illness
- Lab-grown meat's impending CANCER problem: 'We could eat malignant chicken tumors by the bucket load'
- Australia's drug regulator hid vaccine deaths from the public, concerned that 'disclosure could undermine public confidence'
- Big-Pharma kept quiet about cancer risks of Zantac for 40 years
- 9 dead from marburg virus disease, 'outbreak' reported in Equatorial Guinea
- Planet Normal: 'People should be made aware of link between Covid jab and heart problems'
- I'm pro-science. That's why I'm anti-mask
- US registers rise in highly infectious norovirus causing stomach illness
- The CDC lied: The mRNA wasn't meant to "stay in the arm"
- CDC adds COVID vaccine to routine immunization schedule for kids, adults
- One more for natural immunity: Australian scientists make an exciting Covid-19 discovery
- Stunning new data pulled from the Medicare database shows how each shot increases your risk of death
- The 2023 Cochran review shows mask don't work. But does science matter anymore?
- Daily chemicals that are severely disrupting your hormones
- Mental jigsaw - How AI carves out space in your brain
- The spirit has left us
- What is the Longhouse?
- A history of lost adventure: On the tragic death of the boys' adventure novel
- Neurologists offer explanation for political polarization in societies
- SOTT Focus: Reclaiming Diversity
- Best of the Web: Tonic Intersectionality
- Near-death research slowly fills in the picture
- Brain area necessary for fluid intelligence identified
- Jordan Peterson against the spirit of totalitarianism
- Is life after death incompatible with physics?
- Pre-schoolers, puppets and promise: More evidence kids are smarter than you think
- We are at a metaphysical nexus
- Pope Benedict on intelligent design and the dangers of Darwinian materialism
- Religion is different
- Are plants conscious? Science writer says yes
- The WEF isn't a cabal, it's a cult
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Does Free Will Exist? Yes, Obviously - and Other Answers to Big Questions
- Danger-zone Psychopathy
- The Left's Grasp
- The Day The Earth Stands Still
- Metallic-looking orb is seen flying over Iraqi city of Mosul in 2016 - first ever publicly revealed UFO footage taken by US spy plane in a conflict zone
- Best of the Web: US govt receives more than 350 new UFO reports, mostly from US military personnel
- 'We have nothing' showing UFOs are of alien origin, says US Defense official
- Residents in rural Wisconsin share extraordinary videos of possible UFO sighting
- US nuclear submarine 'buzzed by underwater object' traveling 'faster than speed of sound': Scientist
- Mystery of History - Flight 19, the lost squadron
- UFO releasing smaller UFOs over the Moon?
- FBI conducts "no-knock warrant" at home of owner of website devoted to Area 51
- Prepare for alien encounter now before it's too late, warn scientists
- New documentary reveals people claim they saw aliens after UFO crash-landed in Brazil in 1996
- NASA announces 16 people who will study UFOs to see what's natural—and what isn't
- Dramatic videos of UFOs over the Pacific are revealed by airline captains and Air Force pilots
- Government report claims 'cosmic' and 'phantom' UFOs are all over Ukraine's skies
- Best of the Web: Navy warns watchdog site releasing all UFO videos would 'harm national security'
- 2 separate Bigfoot sightings reported in South Carolina this year
- UFO shot down an ICBM in 1964 claims alleged witness
- Congress implies UFOs have non-human origins
- 'Best' UFO picture ever, the Calvine photo, found after 30 years missing
- Richard Dolan: UFO behavior and abductions
- CNN's rating for 'This Morning' jumped 5% without Don Lemon: report
- Hunter asks dad to pick up his paycheck as long as he's in Kyiv
- Biden shatters the World Record
- Tech companies continuing to mine classic dystopian sci-fi novels for ideas
- Exasperated aliens: 'OK, take us to a different leader,' after trying to communicate with Joe Biden
- Nikki Haley officially launches campaign for someone to pick her as Veep
- Biden sends arrangement of fighter jets spelling 'be mine' to Zelensky for Valentine's Day
- Inflation bites: To cover rising costs, Hunter now charging 15% for the 'Big Guy'
- Biden to spend all night in bacta tank in preparation for State Of The Union
- ChatGPT is asked to say nice things about Trump: 'I'm sorry, Dave. I'm afraid I can't do that.'
- Biden shows off new EV that can hold over 17 boxes of classified documents
- Suburban Chicago school employee accused of stealing $1.5 million in chicken wings
- Local hen surpasses Elon Musk in net worth
- Hillary Clinton boasts of having no classified documents from her time as President
- U.S. tanks in Ukraine already destroyed after being easily recognized by their rainbow camouflage
- Send Cash: Ukraine begs Canada not to donate Canadian military tanks
- Unemployment among talking candies hits record high under Biden administration
- Gavin Newsom caught at French Laundry eating eggs cooked on gas stove
- Meet Kamala Harris's 6-Year-Old Speechwriter
- Al Gore again warns the Earth will not make it past the year 2012
Quote of the Day
"The key to creating an effective spy or assassin rests in splitting a man's personality, or creating multi-personality, with the aid of hypnotism. This is not science fiction. I have done it."
~ George Estabrooks, Harvard University graduate, Rhodes Scholar, and chairman of the Department of Psychology at Colgate University who hypnoprogrammed U.S. government agents during World War II.
Recent Comments
Lucy Komisar a CFR member. How did they allow that? The fact that the movie is screened for the CFR tells you it is a hit job on Russia. If it is...
"One of the greatest accomplishments of the seers of the Conquest was a construct he called the three-phase progression. By understanding the...
Stop pretending this is not a race war. They want you dead. They want your son enslaved and they want to rape your wife and your daughter to breed...
6-year-old black boy who shot and severely wounded his white teacher was already known for being a violent thug [Link] Listen to the Animals:...
The elites aren't satisfied with their lifelike blow up dolls so they want lobotomized slaves to tend to their every whim?