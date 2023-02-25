mmmmm
6.0 magnitude earthquake 66 km from Kushiro, Hokkaido, Japan

UTC time: Saturday, February 25, 2023 13:27 PM
Your time: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 1:27 PM GMT
Magnitude Type: mww
USGS page: M 6.0 - 61 km ESE of Kushiro, Japan
USGS status: Reviewed by a seismologist
Reports from the public: 7 people