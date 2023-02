Many witnesses told the committee they strongly believed the capacity for a minor to make an informed health-care decision is not a function of age, nor is the level of suffering they might endure during an illness, a view supported by clinical observations, the report said.

"Nearly half of all pregnancies are unintended; thus, existing family planning options are inadequate," says the study, which points out that the only available birth control options for people with penises are condoms and a vasectomy.

They always tell stories of the quiet unproductive or dissolute wasteful sorry debauched lives many of the heirs of the wealthy and powerful lead. The lack of ambition or corruption is not invariable or inevitable, but it is common. The "regression to the mean" kicks in especially strong by the generation at two removes and more from the great man who sired the line. Think of Paris Hilton. Et cetera.The point of these stories is in part to let us, the readers, feel better about ourselves. We didn't have a stratospherically rich granddaddy, but at least we're not desperately leaking perverted sex tapes to regain waning attention.The other part is the cautionary tale aspect: these stories are metaphors showing the majority of the high and mighty fall despite their best attempts to secure their legacies.Our first proof is this headline from the Great Not-As-White-As-It-Used-To-Be North: Minors should be eligible for assisted dying, parliamentary committee says Some of these cultists called themselves "witnesses", though it's not clear what they were witness to, except perhaps certain occult rituals where killings are said to be usual.If you have a cultured sense of humor, black humor, like I have, then you will enjoy learning that Canada calls its new program to allow doctors to kill their patients "MAID", for "medically assisted dying". What a pleasant word, MAID.That euphemism itself, though, needs work. "Medically assisted dying" is like saying "CIA assisted relocation" or "Clinton early retirement plan".Tale two comes in this headline, from the Cornell longhouse: " New male birth control shows promising results in lab mice ".We note the qualification "in mice", the sort of qualification that accounts for vast hordes of unrealized headlines "in men." Never mind.Seems a shot made the mice go limp, and sterilized them. For a time. They say. Will it result in long-term complications in the wee beasties? Cancers? Mutations? Miscarried births?Who knows.What's more important is this quote:Unintended pregnancies? How can this be in a land where sex "education" is mandatory? Did the kids forget their lessons and not recall how babies are made?What possibly could "people with penises" mean? People with penises? "See that doc over there? He has the world's largest penis collection."Not everything wrong with Western culture is in these two stories. But if you had to pick just two, you wouldn't be far off.Because of weak men the hard times are beginning.