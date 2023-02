© unknown



From early childhood onwards, girls compete using strategies that minimize the risk of retaliation and reduce the strength of other girls. Girls' competitive strategies include avoiding direct interference with another girl's goals, disguising competition, competing overtly only from a position of high status in the community, enforcing equality within the female community and socially excluding other girls.

"a culture or belief system in which safety has become a sacred value, which means that people are unwilling to make trade-offs demanded by other practical and moral concerns."

Something has gone wrong in modern cultural and political life. Only those hopelessly numb, or deceived by the academic parlor tricks of someone like Steven Pinker , can observe the state of things and not see serious problems on the horizon. The Great and the Good have become the mediocre and the lame. The conditions necessary for civic and personal virtue have steadily eroded. Even if a cataclysm never comes, a civilization contenting itself to die on history's hospice bed is crisis enough.In certain corners of the online right you encounter a term that is at first glance puzzling, "The Longhouse." Maybe you have heard this term. Maybe you have wondered what it means. Maybe this term means nothing to you. Even for those of us who use it, the Longhouse evades easy summary. Ambivalent to its core, the term is at once politically earnest and the punchline to an elaborate in-joke; its definition must remain elastic, lest it lose its power to lampoon the vast constellation of social forces it reviles. It refers at once tothat pervade all major institutions.The historical longhouse was a large communal hall, serving as the social focal point for many cultures and peoples throughout the world that were typically more sedentary and agrarian. In online discourse,The most important feature of the Longhouse, and why it makes such a resonant (and controversial) symbol of our current circumstances, is the ubiquitous rule of the Den Mother.Many from left, right, and center have made note of this shift. In 2010, Hanna Rosin announced " The End of Men ." Hillary Clinton made it a slogan of her 2016 campaign: "The future is female." She was correct.As of 2022, women held 52 percent of professional-managerial roles in the U.S. Women earn more than 57 percent of bachelor degrees, 61 percent of master's degrees, and 54 percent of doctoral degrees.such as human resource management ( 73 percent ) and compliance officers (57 percent), that determine workplace behavioral norms,Richard Hanania has shown how the ascendance of the Civil Rights legal regime, and its transformation into the HR bureaucracy that manages nearly all of our public and private institutions, enforces the distinctly feminine values of its overwhelmingly female workforce. Thomas Edsall makes a similar case in the New York Times, emphasizingEdsall quotes evolutionary biologist Joyce Benenson's summary of those approaches:Jonathan Haidt explains that privileging female strategies does not eliminate conflict.There is awhich hurt someone else, even if unintentionally. There is a greater tendency to respond to an offense by mobilizing social resources to ostracize the alleged offender."Nowhere is this more apparent than in the realm of free speech and the tenor of our public discourseTo claim that a biological man is a man, even in the context of a joke, cannot be tolerated. Instead,We are expected to indulge with theatrical zealotry the preferences, however bizarre, of the never-ending scroll of victim groups whose pathologies are above criticism. (Note well, however, that the "marginalized" aren't necessarily at home in the Longhouse, as evidenced whenever non-white leftist women decry the manipulative power of "white women's tears.") Further, these speech norms are enforced through punitive measures typical of female-dominated groups--To be "canceled" is to feel the whip of the Longhouse masters.Jonathan Haidt and Greg Lukianoff, in their 2018 book The Coddling of the American Mind , define Safetyism asWhile Haidt and Lukianoff focus their analysis on proto-woke novelties like "trigger warnings" and "microaggressions,"Think of the litany of violations of our basic rights to personal freedom and choice over the last two years that were justified on the basis of harm reduction.Think of the Covid Karen: Triple-masked. Quad-boosted. Self-confined for months on end. Hyperventilating in panic as she ventures to the grocery store for the first time in a year. Then scolding the rest of us for wanting to send our kids back to school, and demanding instead that we all abide by her hypochondria, on pain of punishment by the bureaucratic state.The implications of the Longhouse reach yet further across the social landscape. The LonghouseIt censures the drive to assert oneself on the world, to strike out for conquest and expansion.Even constructive expressions of these instincts are deemed toxic, patriarchal, or even racist. When Marc Andreessen declares that it is time to build , he must understand that the recognition of merit and the willingness to assume risk that such building depends on cannot be achieved under Longhouse rule.Woke obsession with diversity and inclusion, the rise of " sensitivity readers ," and racial quotas in film, overshadows the equally insidious fact that so much of what passes for "high" culture has devolved into dreary, toothless portrayals of static lives.The right's retreat into the classics, while edifying, will not supply the modern symbols and narratives necessary to guide us out of the Longhouse.We have tried, in our own modest way , to remedy this problem, to provide an arena for the competing visions that exit from the Longhouse will require.Places where the true, the good, and the beautiful may be chased with abandon, where the human spirit has not been hobbled. This is not a call to adopt pickup artist buffoonery or the shallow machismo of an Andrew Tate, or any of the myriad pretensions of masculinity that one sees on the right. Such pursuits, even when motivated by a rejection of Longhouse norms, are equally deluded, and diminish one's higher nature.Still, we must resist the soft authoritarianism of the Longhouse's weepy moralism. We must not succumb to hysterical pleas for more safety, more consensus, more sensitivity. Ennobling work awaits us.