Society's Child
US town suffers FOURTH train derailment in 10 months
RT
Wed, 22 Feb 2023 21:04 UTC
A Union Pacific train carrying coal suffered a catastrophic derailment on the eastern edge of Gothenburg, Nebraska on Tuesday morning, in the fourth such accident to befall the small town in just 10 months. Emergency and railroad crews were sent to the scene for cleanup after 31 cars carrying coal tumbled into a twisted wreck.
"It seems to happen all the time," local resident Jesse Ambler told the Daily Mail. "The rail company keeps laying people off and building longer and longer trains, but with less people to maintain the tracks," he explained, describing the disaster-plagued stretch of tracks as "one of the busiest railways in America."
Union Pacific claimed "no one was injured" in a statement released on Tuesday, revealing that train traffic had already reopened on one of the three mainline tracks less than six hours after the accident. Its cause was still "under investigation."
There were three other Union Pacific derailments in the area last year. Another coal train derailed in May southeast of Gothenburg, followed just a month later by a similar incident near the town. The third hit in November near neighboring Lexington.
Tuesday's crash comes as the US public is increasingly alarmed about an apparent surge in accidents, following a catastrophic incident in East Palestine, Ohio earlier this month. A Norfolk Southern train carrying 10 cars full of hazardous materials mysteriously derailed on a straight stretch of track on February 3, leaking toxic chemicals including vinyl chloride into the surrounding area. Local authorities and the railroad company, determined to resume train traffic, set the vinyl chloride on fire in what was explained to the townspeople as a safe "controlled burn."
However, experts have warned the wreck and the massive toxic cloud created by the burn could give rise to one of the worst environmental disasters in US history. In a video posted by locals to social media, the Ohio River, which supplies drinking water to a tenth of the US population, appeared to be thoroughly contaminated. The perceived failure of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg to act decisively until nearly three weeks after the crash has triggered calls for his resignation.
Comment: The Daily Mail adds:
Around thirty train cars were seen off the track following the overnight derailing in Gothenburg, around 50 miles from the Nebraska state capital of Lincoln.
Law enforcement and a hazmat team were on the scene as authorities deal with yet another derailment on the nation's railways.
Crews with the Union Pacific Railroad were also called to the site Tuesday morning to attempt the cleanup.
Local resident Jesse Ambler told DailyMail.com that train derailments have occurred numerous times in the area in recent months, which has caused significant disruption to the local town of roughly 3500 people.'It seems to happen all the time,' he said. 'I don't know what the deal is.'He added that around 20 vehicles and an excavator were quickly on the scene following the wreck, as authorities attempt to quickly cleanup the site. Footage of the wreck shows numerous carriages laid on their side while workers organize around it.
'This is the fourth one in the last 10 months, it must be one of the busiest railways in America.
'The rail company keeps laying people off and building longer and longer trains, but with less people to maintain the tracks. It's a problem.'
According to 1011Now, train derailments have hit the same area in May, June and November of last year.
Union Railroad said in a statement: 'At about 1:45a.m. CST today, approximately 31 Union Pacific train cars carrying coal derailed near Gothenburg, Nebraska.
'No one was injured. The incident occurred about three miles southeast of Gothenburg. Cleanup has begun, with heavy equipment on site.
'One of the three mainline tracks near the derailment site reopened to train traffic at about 8 a.m. CST. The cause of the incident is under investigation.'
