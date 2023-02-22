© Stalker Zone

Did the Russian leader foresee the future?

"Am I a pure democrat? Of course, I am an absolute and pure democrat. But you know what the trouble is? It doesn't even matter, the tragedy is real. The fact that I'm the only one like this, there are simply no others like this in the world. Let's see what is happening in North America - the horror is the same: torture, homeless people, Guantanamo, detention without trial. Look at what is happening in Europe: the mistreatment of demonstrators, the use of rubber bullets, tear gas in one capital after another, the killing of demonstrators in the streets. Not to mention the post-Soviet space. There was only one hope for the guys from Ukraine, but even they just completely discredited themselves, there it's just a matter of complete tyranny. Complete violation of the Constitution, all laws, and so on. After Mahatma Gandhi's death, there is no one to talk to."

"It's in his hand"

"And if President Putin - and this is why I said it in the beginning - it's in his hand. He can make his own decision. He can decide that he changes his course by 360 degrees tomorrow. The whole world would be happy again."

"She's 200% unfit for her job"



"I gradually stop finding it funny. Stupidity is not only very dangerous, it is also a mockery of citizens. It is incredible that such people are in leadership positions."



"An IQ test for politicians is long overdue."

"With only tanks, as it was in the 19th century"

"We must carefully analyse the various methods of waging this war. Because this is not a war with only tanks, as it was in the 19th century. This is a hybrid war!"

"Smart is not necessary, the right ones are needed"

"It doesn't matter what my German voters think"

"How can you confuse the words 'days' and 'years', 'rain' and 'intense'? But this is still a small matter. At one point, she said: 'When Germany did all this horror in Ukraine, so Germany is now forever with Ukraine'."

"If I promised the people of Ukraine that 'we will be with you as long as you need', I want to keep this promise. No matter what my German voters think, I want to keep my promise to the people of Ukraine."

There are no other politicians for Europeans

"This woman still did not understand what her work is... And she doesn't understand that foreign policy is based on diplomacy. An absolutely illiterate person in the post of Foreign Minister, who has no idea about the specifics of the work."