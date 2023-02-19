A wild tiger jumped through a window of a house before mauling a 19-year-old fisherman in eastern Russia.His cousin reached for a gun and shot the Siberian tiger, the world's largest cat, dead.Angler Sergey Kyalundzyuga was in the house on a fishing trip with two others when the tiger suddenly smashed through the window.A source said: "They heard a noise outside. Sergey went to the window, and then a male tiger flew into it, breaking the glass with his head."Sergey received injuries to the head, neck and arm before his cousin Alexander shot the beast at around 10:30pm.The cousin also suffered less serious injuries while another man with them fled.Rescuers took two days to reach the remote spot, before taking the wounded men to hospital in Troitsk.A video shows the dead tiger in the house and a rescuer saying: "It saw movement [of the curtain] and immediately pounced to attack the window."And in a split second he was inside. One second."Sergey remains in intensive care after surgery and "lost a lot of blood, was dehydrated and in traumatic shock," reported one source.Investigators are examining the tiger to analyse what might have caused such strange behaviour.Tiger expert Sergey Aramilev said: "The analysis will also help to determine the reasons for the attack."Judging by photo and video materials in the public domain, the tiger had some injuries, which could have prevented him from getting into the woods or foraging for food.""The tiger looks emaciated. This could be the reason for the attack on the man."which may be due to an an increased scarcity of food.