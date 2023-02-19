© EPA-EFE/JOHANNES SIMON



'Balloon affair'

Taiwan

China will present its own proposal for a political settlement of Russia's war in Ukraine, the country's top diplomat Wang Yi told the Munich Security Conference on Saturday (18 February).Addressing the global gathering of top politicians and security officials, Wang Yi lamented a new "Cold War mentality", stressing that Beijing would stand on the side of peace and dialogue.He announced his country's support forhe told the forum's audience.In a veiled criticism towards the West, he saidHowever, the People's Republic has also avoided showing clear solidarity with Russia in order not to endanger its own trade relations with the West.China's Presidentwhile avoiding condemnation of Moscow.Weeks before the invasion last year, Moscow and Beijing had agreed to a "no limits" partnership and were growing closer in an axis of nations seeking to balance US global influence."Any increase in China's strength is an increase in the hope for world peace," Wang Yi told the audience comprised of politicians, military officials and diplomats.Wang Yi's attendance at the security forum comes after a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon, which Beijing denies was a government spy vessel, spent a week flying over the United States and Canada before being shot down off the Atlantic Coast earlier this month on US President Joe Biden's orders.China's top diplomat lashed out at Washington, calling Biden's decision to shoot downWang told the audience at the conference."This near-hysterical behaviourWang said after meeting with Pakistan's foreign minister on Friday, according to a statement from the Chinese Foreign Ministry.US Vice President Kamalaas of Saturday, amid speculation of a face-to-face meeting on the sidelines of the conference in the Bavarian capital.US and Chinese officials have spent the last few days locked in last-minute negotiations to broker a meeting between Blinken and Yi, according to people familiar with the efforts.The downing of the alleged spy balloon prompted Blinken to postpone a planned visit to China, disrupting efforts to stabilise relations between the two countries.Wang Yi did not say when asked by the moderator, whether he intends to meet with his US counterpart in Munich.President, without specifying the timing.In an attempt to woo Europeans,To maintain peace across the Taiwan Strait, Taiwanese independence forces must be resolutely opposed, Wang also said. China insists on Taiwan being its own territory as part of the one-China policy.Asked by the moderator to reassure the forum's audience, Wang said: