Istanbul should prepare itself for a powerful quake, scientists and public figures have warned. This month's disaster in southern Turkey, which claimed tens of thousands of lives,in the newspaper Hurriyet on Friday.When the next Istanbul earthquake happens, the damage "will swallow everyone," unless people drop their differences and work on improving the seismic resilience of the city, Turkish author Nedim Sener wrote.by Bogazici University's quake research lab, which counted how many buildings would be impacted by an earthquake of 7.5+ magnitude in Türkiye's most populous and economically vital hub. With almost, and hundreds of thousands of others affected to a smaller degree,Sener predicted.Some Turkish officials, including Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, have voiced similar concerns. The head of the city administration saidin case of a major earthquake, citing a fresh survey by his municipality.Speaking in a TV interview this week, Imamoglu criticized the central government for issuing an amnesty to some 317,000 buildings which failed to meet earthquake resilience codes. It meant that the owners were allowed to pay a fine rather than demolish their properties.The 1999 quake in Izmit, which killed over 17,000 people, struck some 80 kilometers east of the city center, and half that distance from its easternmost suburbs.Turkish Seismologist Naci Gorur, from Istanbul Technical University, warned that the risk of a major quake hitting Istanbul in the near future was growing. The probabilithe said during a TV appearance. The scientists cited calculations by Tom Parsons, a fellow researcher at the US Geological Survey.The twin quakes on February 6 caused massive devastation in Türkiye and northern Syria. Their combined death toll is estimated at around 44,000, including over 38,000 on the Turkish side.