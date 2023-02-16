© City Hall São Gonçalo



Heavy rain caused flooding and landslides in the municipality of São Gonçalo in the state of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, from 13 to 14 February 2023.Municipal authorities declared a state of emergency after torrential.. Almost 300 people have been displaced.The rain triggered landslides in the hills of the Engenho Pequeno on 14 February, where 43 families were evacuated. One fatality was reported while teams from Fire Department and Civil Defense searched for missing people. Two people were reported rescued alive from under the rubble of a collapsed building. Two other people were injured and taken to hospital after a landslide in the Zumbi neighbourhood.Municipal teams are working to remove mud and debris and help families affected by the storm.Elsewhere in the state, recent heavy rain caused flooding in Barra do Piraí where waters dragged a vehicle along streets and dumped it into the Paraíba do Sul River.Meanwhile, in the state of Minas Gerais, 4 people had to be reduced from vehicles in flood water in Contagem after heavy rain on 14 February.