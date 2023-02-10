© Romny Ramírez and Emmanuel Méndez



A landslide occurred in the state of Mérida, Venezuela,Landslide debris fell onto a bridge on the river, killing two people who were crossing the bridge on a motorcycle. The victims were members of the same family. Jehyson Guzmán, Governor of Mérida extended his solidarity and condolences to the family of the victims. Other vehicles were also damaged in the incident.The landslide also caused damage to homes and businesses in the area. Civil Protection said 4 families and 3 commercial properties were evacuated. The power supply in the area has been interrupted as a result of landslide damage.The collapse of the bridge and damage to roads means a vital transport route has been cut, causing severe transport difficulties in the area. An alternative route was put in place and workers with heavy machinery were deployed to help clear the road and restore traffic.The Risk Management Committee of the government of the State of Mérida was activated. The director of Mérida Civil Protection, Luis Lobo Sivoli said teams from Civil Protection, fire and police have been deployed to the area.