Johnson is notorious for exaggeration, spinning facts, or even outright lying, be it in his speeches to his constituency or in parliament. British media had even made a compilation of his "worst lies, gaffes, and scandals" after his disgraceful resignation last summer.

Refuting Boris Johnson's claims, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Vladimir Putin has neither threatened him nor Germany., our very different perspectives on the war in Ukraine have become very clear," Scholz said in an interview for German media commenting on Boris Johnson's hefty claims.Scholz has been consistent with his stance on the crisis in Ukraine blaming it wholly on Russia, claiming that Putin's military operation was uncalled for."We cannot simply accept that, because it's a fundamental violation of the European peace order. That is why we support Ukraine financially, through humanitarian aid and also with arms," Scholz said.In a documentary that aired last week, Boris Johnson recalled an alleged threat by Putin, which says, "Boris, I don't want to hurt you but, with a missile, it would only take a minute or something like that. Jolly."Johnson's comments about an alleged "missile" threat were met with alarm by the Kremlin , questioning whether Johnson's allegations were an honest tongue slip, an interpreter's fault, or a case of active lying. The Kremlin clarified that Putin's conversation with Boris in regard to missiles was specifically about potential NATO and US missiles in Ukraine in the scenario where Ukraine would join NATO. "The potential deployment of NATO or American missiles at our borders [would] mean that any missile [would be able to] reach Moscow in a matter of minutes."Kremlin Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told journalists, "Once again I officially repeat: This is a lie, there were no threats with missiles."Borisand February 2022, culminating in Russia launching a military operation to "demilitarize" and "de-Nazify" Ukraine amid concerns about Kiev's ambitions to crush the Donbass republics and join the Western bloc.In another context, Scholz dismissed the parallel whichdrew in his Stalingrad Liberation speech as a "series of abstruse historical comparisons," in which heHe justified that the German tanks were delivered to Ukraine for purposes of defense and that this decision was being coordinated and assessed with US and NATO leaders to avoid escalation.It was even reported earlier today that Ukraine could receive up to 160 Leopard I tanks from the German defense industry stocks.