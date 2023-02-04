© Jonathan Ernst/Reuters



After less than two hours of deliberation wrapping up a three-week trial, a jury in San Francisco ruled on Friday that the Tesla CEO had not deceived investors withabout a Tesla buyout that never happened.Musk had tweeted that he planned to take the electric carmaker private at $420 a share, and had "funding secured" to do so. The posts triggered stocks to surge over a 10-day period before falling back after Musk abandoned the deal, investors argued.The decision marks an important victory for Musk, who is embroiled in several lawsuits and has aggressively fought any charges that he was guilty. The executive, who now is the CEO of Twitter after purchasing the company months ago for $44bn, has repeatedly defended his ability to tweet broadly.The billionaire testified on multiple days of the trial, arguing that his tweets were a democratic way to communicate and did not always affect Tesla stock the way he expected.he told the jury.Musk tweeted following the verdict:The first tweet under scrutiny, posted just before he boarded his private jet, Musk declared he had "funding secured" to take Tesla private. A few hours later, Musk sent another tweet indicating that the deal was imminent. The price Musk chose - $420 - is widely considered to be a marijuana reference, further rankling investors who believed he was not taking the business seriously. Musk claimed during the trialand any associations with cannabis were merely coincidence.Musk appeared in court on Friday for closing arguments, even though his presence wasn't required, underscoring the importance of the trial's outcome to him.Nicholas Porritt, a lawyer for the Tesla shareholders, urged the jurors toAlex Spiro, Musk's attorney, conceded the 2018 tweets were "technically inaccurate". But he told the jurors: "Just because it's a bad tweet doesn't make it a fraud."US district judge Edward Chen, who presided over the trial, decided last year that Musk's 2018 tweets were false and has instructed the jury to view them that way.In addition to the class action lawsuit,in 2018 from the Securities and Exchange Commission over the tweets, andAs part of his settlement with the US agency, Musk had to agree to a requirement his tweets be approved by a Tesla attorney before being published - a clause he has been accused of violating multiple times since.During his roughly eight hours on the stand, Musk insisted he believed he had lined up the funds from Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund to take Tesla private after eight years as a publicly held company. He defended his initial August 2018 tweet as well-intentioned and aimed at ensuring all Tesla investors knew the automaker might be on its way to ending its run as a publicly held company.Musk testified.In his concluding remarks, Porritt told jurors their decision boiled down to their answer to one question:Experts observing the case said the outcome showed the jury bought Musk's side of the argument.Josh White, an assistant professor of finance at Vanderbilt University, who has no doubt the case will be appealed, said:A former financial economist for the US Securities and Exchange Commission, White said he was making the case that Musk truly believed he had the funding to take Tesla private. He felt the plaintiffs' attorneys did a "poor job" in making the case that Musk meant to manipulate Tesla's stock price.Others expressed amazement at the jury's decisiveness. Law professor Stavros Gadinis, director of UC Berkeley's Center for Law and Business, commented:Loyola law professor Jessica Levinson said the case may end up influencing how other companies fight security fraud cases in the future. She was also surprised by the verdict and the speed at which it was reached.She said the case could become a bellwether for companies taken to task for statements made on Twitter and similar sites.