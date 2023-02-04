Earth Changes
70 people trapped by masses of snow in Austria - up to a meter of snowfall within 24 hours
Anadolu Agency
Fri, 03 Feb 2023 10:58 UTC
Due to the tense avalanche situation in the Austrian province of Styria, several roads had to be closed Thursday night, according to daily Kronen Zeitung.
It also said numerous vehicles got stuck on the roadway due to snow. In the meantime, traffic jams of 10 kilometers (six miles) in length occurred.
According to the reports, 80 centimeters (34.5 inches) of fresh snow fell within 24 hours. On Friday morning, several smaller avalanches are said to have already gone off.
In the Wildalpen region, 70 people are closed off from the outside world. In the Aflenzertal region, mayors called for children not to go to school on Friday.
Partly, roads must also be closed in the villages because of the danger of roof avalanches. In the province of Carinthia, a truck skidded and overturned because of the icy roads, as the Kronen Zeitung wrote. As a result, hundreds of liters of diesel leaked.
In the province of Tyrol, the highest alert level was declared.
The spirit of liberty is the spirit which is not too sure that it is right; the spirit of liberty is the spirit which seeks to understand the minds of other men and women; the spirit of liberty is the spirit which weighs their interests alongside its own without bias; the spirit of liberty remembers that not even a sparrow falls to earth unheeded; the spirit of liberty is the spirit of Him who, near two thousand years ago, taught mankind that lesson it has never learned, but has never quite forgotten; that there may be a kingdom where the least shall be heard and considered side by side with the greatest.
