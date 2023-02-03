© Sputnik/Grigory Sysoev

Moldova could follow in Ukraine's footsteps and become a new "anti-Russia," Moscow's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has suggested in an interview with the Russian media. The diplomat claimed that the West had installed a president in Chisinau who is hell-bent on bringing the former Soviet republic into the US-led fold.Maia Sandu is "rushing into NATO" and "has Romanian citizenship," Lavrov noted.The diplomat concluded that the Moldovan head of state is ready to merge her country with neighboring Romania and to "do practically anything."This involves the US and Russia, along with the United Nations and the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe, as well as Moldova and Transnistria.Late last month, President Sandu told Politico "there [was] a serious discussion" underway in Chisinau "about our capacity to defend ourselves, whether we can do it ourselves, or whether we should be part of a larger alliance."The Moldovan president held a meeting with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in New York in September 2021, and the country's foreign minister attended a meeting of the organization in Romania last December.However, the outstanding issue of Transnistria precludes Moldova from becoming a member state of the US-led organization, as NATO requires all aspiring entrants to resolve all territorial and ethnic disputes first.