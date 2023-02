© AP / Mark Schiefelbein



The US embassy in the Solomon Islands reopened on Thursday, decades after being shut down as redundant, amid concerns in Washington about the South Pacific archipelago's overtures to Beijing.The mission in Honiara will consist of a charge d'affaires, a "couple" of State Department employees and a "handful" of locals, according to Associated Press, which described the reopening as part of an effort to "counter China's push into the Pacific."Located about 1,800 kilometers northeast of Australia, the Solomons last hosted a US diplomatic mission in 1993, when the State Department decided to downsize due to the end of the Cold War. The US had played a key role in liberating the archipelago from Japanese occupation during the Second World War, in the bloody Guadalcanal campaign.The State Department informed Congress that reopening the embassy was a priority given China's "growing influence" and fears of a military build-up in the Solomons.The Australian government said any kind of Chinese naval base in the archipelago would be a "red line" for Canberra, while some commentators even called for invading the islands.In response to those concerns, Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare said that Australia remains the "security partner of choice," and issued assurances that there would be no Chinese military base, insisting the security pact with Beijing "had solely domestic applications."