This notable bolide was spotted over Spain on January 28, at 6:31 local time (equivalent to 5:31 universal time). It was almost as bright as the full Moon. The event was generated by a rock (a meteoroid) from a comet that hit the atmosphere at about 145,000 km/h. The fireball overflew León (Spain). It began at an altitude of about 105 km over Noceda de Cabrera (province of León), moved northeast, and ended at a height of around 71 km over Valdespino de Somoza (province of León).This bright meteor was recorded in the framework of the SMART project, operated by the Southwestern Europe Meteor Network (SWEMN) from the meteor-observing stations located at La Hita (Toledo), El Guijo (Madrid), and Coruña. The event has been analyzed by the principal investigator of the SMART project: Dr. Jose M. Madiedo, from the Institute of Astrophysics of Andalusia (IAA-CSIC).