Belgium will never support a ban on Russian diamond imports to the European Union, Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said on Friday, adding that measures of this kind would only be effective if they were introduced globally.on Russia over Moscow's military operation in Ukraine. Poland and the Baltic nations are pushing to ban Russian diamonds from the bloc's market, as well as other measures like cutting off more banks from the SWIFT payments system and restrictions on nuclear energy cooperation."We do not support the ban on supply of diamonds," De Croo told journalists when asked about the proposed embargo.De Croo saidIn October, EU member states discussed a ban on imports from Russian mining giant Alrosa, as part of the eighth package of sanctions. However, the gem miner stayed off the final list that includes 29 individuals and seven legal entities.The U-turn reportedly came afterAccording to official Belgian statistics, the country still imported €676 million ($734 million) worth of Russian diamonds in the second quarter of 2022, which then slipped to €154 million ($167 million) in the three months to the end of September.Belgian authorities are reportedly concerned about losing business to diamond trading hubs in India and the United Arab Emirates.