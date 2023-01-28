© Eduardo Soteras/AFP



"German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock recently visited the organization, which is based in one of the more than 20 African countries that Germany enjoys reciprocal diplomatic relations with. Did she come to see animals? Or is the Continent of Africa, its people and wildlife just a joke to you?"

"Foreign policy is not a joke nor should it be used to score cheap geopolitical points by illustrating an entire Continent with colonial tropes on any issue."

Germany's attempt to mock the trip of Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has backfired after the African Union chided Berlin over the use of a stereotypical emoji. The criticism prompted Berlin to issue a hasty apology. The German Foreign Ministry posted a message on Twitter about Baerbock's visit to the African Union headquarters in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. The word 'leopards' was depicted in the form of an emoji. Local officials, including Ebba Kalondo, spokeswoman for African Union Commission Chairman Moussa Faki, were unimpressed by the pun. On Thursday, Faki noted: "Foreign policy is not a joke nor should it be used to score cheap geopolitical points by illustrating an entire Continent with colonial tropes on any issue." In response, Kalondo advised Berlin not to apologize, but to "be careful" and treat its partners with respect. Established in 2002, the African Union is a 55-member international organization which seeks to promote unity and solidarity in the region. During his Africa trip, the German diplomat accused Western media of biased coverage of his foreign tour, claiming that some reporters working in African countries "were openly presenting the interests of the Western information machine" and "distorting" the real picture of the events.