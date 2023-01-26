Long before classified and potentially compromising documents were discovered in President Joe Biden's "think tank" office and Wilmington home and garage, the Democrat's actions posed a threat to U.S. national security.
The discovery of even more top secret documents dating back to Biden's time as vice president and senator sparked widespread concerns that the current president hid material that put U.S. national security at risk, potentially for decades.
Republicans worried — and even partisan hacks such as Democrat Rep. Adam Schiff conceded — that Biden's harboring of classified documents in high-traffic, unsecured areas could have put Americans or the U.S. government at risk.
ABC's "This Week" co-anchor Jonathan Karl asked:
"Is it possible that national security was jeopardized here as many, including you, raised that possibility with the Mar-a-Lago documents?"The disgraced former chair of the House Intelligence Committee replied:
"I don't think we can exclude the possibility without knowing more of the facts."It seems logical to investigate Biden's recent scandal to ensure he didn't compromise any sensitive material. But the truth is, he opened up the U.S. to a myriad of national security crises, abuses, and disasters long before news broke of his document scandal.
Since taking office, Biden, who is charged with ensuring the national security of the U.S., has put Americans and their security at risk countless times.
By openly pursuing a policy of escalation in the U.S.-funded proxy war against Russia in Ukraine, Biden and his administration have significantly increased the threat of nuclear war. A conflict that only ends on Ukraine's terms and might result in a radioactive third world war compromises Americans' safety and tax dollars.
It also leaves countries like Taiwan vulnerable to communist China's hegemonic operations. While China stockpiled hundreds of nuclear warheads and prepared to expand its influence, Biden was further emboldening his country's No. 1 foreign threat.
First, he did business with the Chinese gas giant with ties to his son. Then Biden pushed the Saudis into an amicable relationship with the Eastern communist government.
Speaking of the Middle East, it was Biden's botched Afghanistan withdrawal that sent tens of thousands of Afghan refugees into U.S. cities without proper screening, vetting, and inspection. This lapse in security resulted in two known security risks and dozens more evacuees tainted by "derogatory information" entering the country unmonitored.
Domestically, Biden and the same agency that failed to vet Afghan refugees jeopardized U.S. national security by escorting in the worst illegal immigration influx in recorded U.S. history and then doing nothing to fix it. Under Biden's watch, more than 100 potential terrorists and hundreds more criminals crossed the U.S.-Mexico border illegally.
Even dating back to his time as vice president, Biden sacrificed national security for profit by keeping his son Hunter Biden close. Hunter didn't just exchange access to his father for cash to fund the family's lavish lifestyle, he was paid by oligarchs and businessmen in countries that have a vested interest in meddling with U.S. affairs.
That's likely why the inexperienced Hunter was handed a lucrative position at a prominent Ukrainian energy company at the same time his father took the lead on Ukraine policy for the Obama administration.
At one point, Biden used a non-government email to share official White House business with Hunter, a civilian who shouldn't have had access to sensitive material. Republican senators' attempts to investigate the emails and the role they may have played in enriching the Biden family business were ignored.
Biden's willingness to share delicate information with his son, whose own documents stored on an abandoned laptop likely pose a serious threat to the national security of the United States, is more than problematic. Combine that with Biden's knowledge of and involvement in Hunter's business with foreign oligarchs, and you have a long list of foreign entanglements and finances that could severely hamper the elder Biden's ability to put American interests first.
If early reports are correct in noting that some of the recovered Biden documents included "US intelligence memos and briefing materials that covered topics including Ukraine, Iran and the United Kingdom," Biden's information cache does warrant investigation and transparency. But don't be fooled into thinking this is the first time Biden has sacrificed U.S. national security to protect his personal interests, preserve the Biden family business, and advance his radical agenda.
About the Author:
Jordan Boyd is a staff writer at The Federalist and co-producer of The Federalist Radio Hour. Her work has also been featured in The Daily Wire and Fox News.