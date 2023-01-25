© Unknown

Did James Baker make Promises to Limit Eastward Expansion of NATO to Mikhail Gorbachev in 1990?

Genscher warned, however, that any attempt to expand [NATO's] military reach into the territory of the German Democratic Republic (GDR) would block German reunification.

"The changes in Eastern Europe and the process of German unification should not 'undermine' Soviet security interests. Therefore, NATO should exclude an expansion of its territory to the East, i.e. to get closer to the Soviet borders."

"Not only for the Soviet Union but also for other European countries, it is important to have guarantees that if the United States maintains its presence in Germany within the framework of NATO, not one inch of NATO's current military jurisdiction will spread eastward."

President George H.W. Bush and James Baker, Chancellor Helmut Kohl and his Foreign Minister Hans-Dietrich Genscher, British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, her successor John Major and their Foreign Minister Douglas Hurd, President François Mitterrand, but also from CIA Director Robert Gates and Manfred Wörner, then Secretary General of NATO.

"The fact that we are prepared not to deploy a NATO army beyond German territory gives the Soviet Union a solid guarantee of security."

We made it clear in the 2+4 negotiations that we would not extend NATO beyond the Elbe. Therefore, we cannot offer NATO membership to Poland and the others.

Did Vladimir Putin disregard the Budapest Memorandum (1994)

Are you in favor of the restoration of the Autonomous Soviet Socialist Republic of Crimea as a subject of the Soviet Union and a member of the Union Treaty?

"No, we do not consider it. In general, I believe that only the residents of a given country who are free to decide and safe can and should determine their future. If this right has been granted to the Albanians in Kosovo, if this has been made possible in many parts of the world, then no one is excluding the right of nations to self-determination, which, as far as I know, is laid down in several UN documents. However, we will in no way provoke such a decision and will not feed such feelings."

Is the Ukrainian Government Legitimate?

"Russia defines the event that took place at the beginning of this year [in February 2014] as a coup organized by the US. And as a matter of fact, it was the most blatant [coup] in history."

The conflict in eastern Ukraine began as a popular movement. [...] The protests were organized by local citizens claiming to represent the Russian-speaking majority in the region. They were concerned both about the political and economic consequences of the new government in Kiev and about that government's later abandoned measures to prevent the official use of the Russian language throughout the country.



["Rebels without a Cause: Russia's Proxies in Eastern Ukraine," International Crisis Group, Europe Report N° 254, 16 juillet 2019, p. 2]

Is NATO a Defensive Alliance?

The first one is that there is no indication that the Iranians are developing such missiles, as Michael Ellemann of Lockheed-Martin stated before a committee of the American Senate.

as Michael Ellemann of Lockheed-Martin stated before a committee of the American Senate. The second one is that these systems use Mk41 launchers, which can be used to launch either anti-ballistic missiles or nuclear missiles. The Radzikowo site, in Poland, is 800 km from the Russian border and 1,300 km from Moscow.

Finland and Sweden in NATO — A Good Idea?

Was it Impossible to Leave the Warsaw Pact?