Sabine Hossenfelder

Hydrogen
Replacing fossil fuel with hydrogen seems like an ideal solution to make transportation environmentally friendly and to provide a backup for intermittent energy sources like solar and wind. But how environmentally friendly is hydrogen really? And how sustainable is it, given that hydrogen fuel cells rely on supply of rare metals like platinum and iridium? In this video, we have collected all the relevant numbers for you.


Many thanks to Jordi Busqué for helping with this video http://jordibusque.com/

00:00 Intro
00:49 Hydrogen Basics
03:39 The Hydrogen Market
06:04 The Colours Of Hydrogen
12:11 Water Supply
13:34 The Cold Start Problem
14:05 Rare Metal Shortages
15:55 Hydrogen Embrittlement
16:45 Summary
HT/P Gosselin


Comment: Warming to misanthropy
"the Precautionary Principle, a favorite tool of environmentalists to bypass the need for facts as the basis of decision-making."
― Tim Ball, The Deliberate Corruption of Climate Science