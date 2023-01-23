Many thanks to Jordi Busqué for helping with this video http://jordibusque.com/
00:00 Intro
00:49 Hydrogen Basics
03:39 The Hydrogen Market
06:04 The Colours Of Hydrogen
12:11 Water Supply
13:34 The Cold Start Problem
14:05 Rare Metal Shortages
15:55 Hydrogen Embrittlement
16:45 Summary
HT/P Gosselin
Comment: Warming to misanthropy
"the Precautionary Principle, a favorite tool of environmentalists to bypass the need for facts as the basis of decision-making."
― Tim Ball, The Deliberate Corruption of Climate Science