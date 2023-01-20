This bright bolide was spotted over Spain on January 19, at 1:38 local time (equivalent to 0:38 universal time). The event was generated by a rock (a meteoroid) from a comet that hit the atmosphere at about 144,000 km/h. The fireball overflew the province of Valencia (Spain). It began at an altitude of about 109 km over Cheste (province of Valencia), moved west, and ended at a height of around 74 km after travelling in the atmosphere a total distance of 33 km.This bright meteor was recorded in the framework of the SMART project, operated by the Southwestern Europe Meteor Network (SWEMN) from the meteor-observing stations located at Huelva, La Hita (Toledo), Calar Alto, Sierra Nevada, La Sagra (Granada), Sevilla, and Faro de Cullera (Valencia). The event has been analyzed by the principal investigator of the SMART project: Dr. Jose M. Madiedo, from the Institute of Astrophysics of Andalusia (IAA-CSIC).