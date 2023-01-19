This bolide was spotted over Spain on January 16, at 19:48 local time (equivalent to 18:48 universal time). The fireball was observed by a wide number of casual eyewitnesses, who reported it on social networks.The event was generated by a rock (a meteoroid) from a comet that hit the atmosphere at about 114,000 km/h. The fireball overflew Spain and Morocco. It began at an altitude of about 94 km over the locality of San Pablo de Buceite (province of Cádiz, Spain), moved southeast, and ended at a height of around 47 km over the locality of Asoua (Morocco).This bright meteor was recorded in the framework of the SMART project, operated by the Southwestern Europe Meteor Network (SWEMN) from the meteor-observing stations located at Huelva, La Hita (Toledo), Calar Alto, Sierra Nevada, La Sagra (Granada), Sevilla, and Huelva. The event has been analyzed by the principal investigator of the SMART project: Dr. Jose M. Madiedo, from the Institute of Astrophysics of Andalusia (IAA-CSIC).