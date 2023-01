© GUILLAUME SOUVANT / AFP

Bradley Blankenship is an American journalist, columnist and political commentator. He has a syndicated column at CGTN and is a freelance reporter for international news agencies including Xinhua News Agency.

With the US federal government's stock of vaccines for residents running out, Moderna now plans to raise the cost of its vaccine from $26 to up to $130 in a decision that understandably has Americans pissed.In virtually every other civilized country, such a thing would not be possible. There are laws in place to protect consumers and patients. As Sanders notes , there was a time in our country when drug makers acted for the public good. For example, when Jonas Salk invented the polio vaccine, he refused a patent for it that could have easily made him a billionaire to the tune of $7 billion. But Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel, who is pushing a taxpayer-funded COVID-19 jab, became a billionaire overnight and is worth $6.2 billion. The juxtaposition could not be more illustrative of how things have changed.Furthermore, this insane corporate greed lends credence to those who see the jabs as a conspiracy or at least a hand-up to Big Pharma. With these decisions being made by pharma execs, how can you blame them? I don't count myself in this group - but I can easily see their point in light of this news. When the status quo - that you get your jab and get a booster of every few months or so - lines the pockets of billionaires, how could anyone see this as moral or desirable? I am pro-public health but disagree with the principle of enriching billionaires.Not only will this affect the pockets of average Americans, many of whom are uninsured, but it will also significantly impact the budgets of programs like Medicaid, which provides healthcare for low-income families. This will further burden taxpayers downstream by raising the program's price tag. The cost in terms of dollars and lives will be in the millions (minimum) and the thousands respectively, though it is difficult to estimate at this time.