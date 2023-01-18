© Brian Battaile/U.S. Geological Survey



A polar bear has attacked and killed two people in a remote village in western Alaska, according to state troopers.Alaska State Troopers said they received the report of the attack at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday in Wales, on the western tip of the Seward Peninsula, KTUU reported.The bear was shot and killed by a local resident as it attacked the pair, troopers said.The names of the the two people killed were not released. Troopers said they were working to notify family members.Troopers and the state Department of Fish and Game are planning to travel to Wales once weather allows for it, the dispatch said.Wales is a small, predominantly Inupiaq town of about 150 people, just over 100 miles (161 kilometers) northwest of Nome.