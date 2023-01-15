NewsReal on Facebook

We know, right - shocking, scandalous!Except, it isn't. Which senior official in DC does not have classified documents in their home?!And yet, the US govt and media last week made a big stink about it, to the point that AG Merrick Garland has announced a Special Counsel to 'investigate Biden's wrong-doing'. Clearly, this is a contrived message to pressure Biden, possibly to ward him off re-running in 2024.In the meantime, MAGA Republicans are achieving with astonishing rapidity all they wished for (and more!) when bargaining with Kevin McCarthy for him to become Speaker of the House. It's all going so smoothly for the Republicans, one begins to wonder whether they're being set up for a fall...Also on this NewsReal, Joe and Niall explain why an extraordinarily familiar 'J6-style Insurrection' took place in Brazil last week, resulting in ex-president Jair Bolsonaro being globally condemned for 'inspiring', if not outright organizing, a 'failed fascist coup'.01:51:41— 76.7 MBThis podcast is also available to view, share and download on Odysee and Rumble.