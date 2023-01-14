© Archaeology/Kiel University



Some skeleton also have the first cervical vertebra preserved, indicating that the head was carefully removed, rather than a rushed violent action

Archaeologists find prehistoric mass grave with headless skeletons Share Archaeologists have found a mass grave site in Vráble, Slovakia,Excavations were conducted by a team from the Collaborative Research Centre (CRC) at Kiel University (CAU), and the Archaeological Institute of the Slovak Academy of Sciences, which have been conducting research on the site of Vráble-Ve'lke Lehemby,Vráble-Ve'lke Lehemby wasrather than serving any defensive purpose.Archaeologists excavating the ditch have found 38 individuals in what appears to be a mass grave within an area of 15 square metres.Martin Furholt from CAU said: "In mass graves with an unclear positioning, the identification of an individual is usually based on the skull, so for us this year's find represents a particularly challenging excavation situation."The discovery raises many questions."It may seem obvious to assume a massacre with human sacrifices, perhaps even in connection with magical or religious ideas. Warlike conflicts may also play a role, for example, conflicts between village communities, or even within this large settlement. Did these people fall victim to head-hunters, or did their fellow villagers practise a special death cult that had nothing to do with interpersonal violence?" says project leader Dr Maria Wunderlich.