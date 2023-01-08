Puppet Masters
Archaeologists uncovered a kurgan tomb from a previously unknown culture
Arkeonews Net
Sun, 08 Jan 2023 21:52 UTC
The discovery was first made when workers bulldozed a small hillock during the expansion of the 19th-century Shinnoye cemetery near the city of Krasnoyarsk in Siberia, Russia, and unearthed a massive 2,000-year-old tomb containing bronze artifacts from a "newly defined culture."
Researchers from the Siberian Federal University, led by Dr. Dimitry Vinogradov, have been since 2021 excavated the site.
The team discovered the remains of 50 bodies, buried alongside numerous grave goods, in a large rectangular pit lined with timber and carpeted in birch bark. The tomb most likely had a wooden roof, which was destroyed during the land clearance.
The site dates from around 2,000 years ago and belongs to a previously unknown Scythian-type culture.
The term "Scythian" does not specifically refer to any one thing, which is the main reason the tomb is being referred to as belonging to "an unknown Scythian culture."
Vinogradov explained that the term Scythian refers to a triad of Iron Age archaeological features including "certain styles of bronze weaponry; horse-riding gear; and art featuring real and mythical animals - mainly stags, wild felines, birds of prey and mythical griffons".
The researchers believe that the site served as a family tomb for generations, after which, was sealed off and set on fire. The color of the soil within the mound suggests the site was exposed to high temperatures. The researchers suspect that when the tomb was filled with bodies and no more space existed, "it was sealed off, set on fire, and left to burn" - becoming a " kurgan" burial mound.
Based on the findings, Dr. Vinogradov and his colleagues believe the tomb is from a transitional culture known as "Tesinian" (first proposed by the late archaeologist and historian Mikhail Gryaznov, based on an archaeological site on the banks of the River Tes in the Minusinsk Basin), which likely emerged on the outskirts of the Tagar culture's known territories during the 2nd or 1st century BC.
The archaeologists further insist that the Tagar culture should "be classified as a separate culture" due to the artifacts and burial practices discovered at this kurgan mound. Vinogradov characterized this extinct culture as "unique and different from anything we knew before."
Source: Siberian Federal University
- Nation in shock as politicians show up to work 4 days in a row
- Adam Kinzinger's mom lets him open one Jan 6th present in Jan 6th eve
- Republican approval rating at all-time high after bringing Congress to grinding halt
- FBI to host annual Jan 6 reunion
- Finally, a good law! Kyrgyzstan bans performers from lip-synching at state, public events
- Trump thanks Dems for releasing the best, most beautiful tax returns ever
- Santa's sleigh mistakenly shot down by Ukrainian missile
- Iowa sports reporter goes viral for hilarious on-air complaints about being forced to cover winter storm Elliott
- US agrees to send Ukraine one unused border wall
- Oh No! Scientists determine we're actually headed for an ice age and we have to pump as much CO2 as possible into the atmosphere or we're all gonna die
- Biden nervous as boss unexpectedly drops by branch office
- Elon to stay on as Twitter CEO after counting mail-in votes
- Canadian healthcare system introduces punch card where on your 10th visit you get free suicide
- Journalists warning of frightening trend where rules apply to them
- Government warns that with Elon owning Twitter they will control only 97% of the media
- Genius director makes 190-minute movie about water with no bathroom breaks
- Zelensky spotted sitting on mall Santa's lap asking for another $50 billion
- Brittney Griner returns to quiet life of obscurity in WNBA
- IRS agents slide down chimneys looking for gifts of $600 or more
- Restraining order issued against reporter who asked Karine Jean-Pierre a question
Quote of the Day
To your request of my opinion of the manner in which a newspaper should be conducted so as to be most useful, I should answer, 'by restraining it to true facts and sound principles only.' Yet I fear such a paper would find few subscribers. It is a melancholy truth, that a suppression of the press could not more completely deprive the nation of its benefits, than is done by its abandoned prostitution to falsehood. Nothing can now be believed which is seen in a newspaper. Truth itself becomes suspicious by being put into that polluted vehicle. I will add that the man who never looks into a newspaper is better informed than he who reads them; inasmuch as he who knows nothing is nearer to truth than he whose mind is filled with falsehoods and errors. He who reads nothing will still learn the great facts, and the details are all false.
¬ Reply by the U.S. President to John Norvell, 1807
.....I looked up "unmitigated gall" in an variety of search engines, and kept coming up with this [Link]
Now if we could only, with equal courage do this [Link] here in the US.
Nice to finally hear a voice of reason coming out of our schools of law.
mRNA/DNA Gene Injection “Vaccine”: Murder Charges against Pfizer, Moderna, FDA, CDC,NIH, NIAID It is time to lay murder charges on Pfizer,...
The United Statesian regime of many years seems to have been attempting to MAGA by destroying European industry by cutting it off from cheap...