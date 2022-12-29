© Patrick R.

We received 73 reports about a fireball seen over Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes, Île-de-France, Baden-Württemberg, Bourgogne-Franche-Comté, Centre-Val de Loire, Grand Est, Hauts-de-France, Hessen, Jura, Lombardia, Neuchâtel, Nordrhein-Westfalen, Normandie, Nouvelle-Aquitaine, Occitanie, Pays de la Loire, Piemonte and Provence- on Monday, December 26th 2022 around 21:02 UT.For this event, we received 2 videos and one photo.