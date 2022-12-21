© Prefeitura de Camboriú 1



Heavy rainfall caused flooding and landslides in the state of Santa Catarina in southern Brazil on 20 December 2022.State Civil Defence reported incidents of rain damage, flooding or landslides in the 6 municipalities of Jaraguá do Sul, Ilhota, Itapema, Porto Belo, Penha and Camboriú. In total, almost 190 people have been displaced from their homes. Civil Defence said the severe weather conditions have hindered damage assessments and the numbers of affected and displaced are likely to rise. More heavy rain is expected.The municipality of Camboriú is among the worst affected areas. About 60% of the municipality's territory is flooded, according to data from the Military Fire Brigade and the Secretariat of Civil Protection and Defence.More than 200 rescues were carried out by firefighters. Around 90 people are staying in emergency shelters. Heavy rain also triggered numerous landslides in Morro do Encano and in the neighbourhoods of Tabuleiro and Monte Alegre. Two young people died after a landslide buried a house in Jardim Aliança. Another person in the house was injured.Areas of the state have seen heavy rain and flooding since late November. Two fatalities were reported in early December. As of 04 December, 32 municipalities were affected, 30 of which declared a state of emergency. Across the state, a total of 16,350 people were affected and 1,077 people were displaced.