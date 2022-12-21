One of the two herders who were tending the cattle in the veld was struck by lightning and thrown several metres away but survived.
The other one almost suffocated after one of the animals, which was struck by lightning fell on top of him.
Gokwe North district development co-ordinator (DDC) Martin Musakanda confirmed the incident.
He said the cattle belonged to Nyasha Chivaviro, Richard Kapfumo and his brother, Svorai Kapfumo.
Chivaviro lost 10 cattle, Kapfumo lost 5, while all of Svorai Kapfumo's three cattle were fatally struck by the lightning. Said Musakanda:
I can confirm that we received a report pertaining to a disaster that hit three farmers in Madzivazvido Ward 3 under Chief Chireya in Gokwe North District.Musakanda said the District Civil Protection Unit (CPU) committee visited the farmers for assessment and consolation.
The farmers lost a total of 18 cattle after they were struck by a bolt of lightning.
Madzivazvido is a farming area under Chief Chireya. The area was hit by severe thunderstorms which caused the death of the 18 cattle.
One of the herd boys had to be pulled from under the cow, which had been struck by lightning while the other one was thrown several metres away.
Both herd boys did not sustain any injuries.
He said the Veterinary Services Department also advised the farmers on the proper disposal methods of the carcasses, which entailed burning and burying them.
Gokwe-Kabuyuni MP, Spencer Tshuma (ZANU PF) said in total, 20 cattle were struck by lightning and only two survived. He said:
This unfortunate incident happened as the two herd boys were about to cross the river.Last week, the Meteorological Service Department (MSD) forecasted violent thunderstorms and localised hail in some parts of the country.
They were coming from the pastures when it started raining, and they decided to drive the cattle home.
Source: Chronicle