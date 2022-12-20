© Idrees Abbas / SOPA Images / LightRocket via Getty Images

The FBI constantly pressured Twitter for evidence of foreign influence campaigns and prodded it into sharing more data, newly released internal company communications show. At times, the social media platform pushed back against the Bureau's claims of widespread disinformation campaigns by outside actors, according to excerpts from conversations between former Twitter executives and the FBI.The seventh batch of Twitter documents was published on Monday by author Michael Shellenberger with the blessing of the company's new owner, Elon Musk. The release was part of Musk's effort to provide transparency about Twitter's past decision-making.The Post broke the story in the weeks leading up to the presidential election, which was won by Joe Biden, Hunter Biden's father.Responding to FBI agent Elvis Chan in 2020, Roth wrote that Twitter found "no evidence" to support the claims about two alleged separate foreign-linked disinformation campaigns on the platform that were published at the time by NBC News and the Washington Post.According to the files previously released by journalist Matt Taibbi, Roth was "not particularly comfortable" with the FBI grilling Twitter with detailed questions over its stance on foreign influence campaigns.