This bolide was spotted over Spain on December 17, at 23:50 local time (equivalent to 22:50 universal time). The event was generated by a rock (a meteoroid) from an asteroid that hit the atmosphere at about 54,000 km/h. The fireball overflew the region of Murcia (southern Spain). It began at an altitude of about 86 km over the locality of Mazarrón (province of Murcia), moved northeast, and ended at a height of around 30 km over the locality of Balsapintada (province of Murcia).This bright meteor was recorded in the framework of the SMART project, operated by the Southwestern Europe Meteor Network (SWEMN) from the meteor-observing stations located at La Hita (Toledo), Calar Alto, Sierra Nevada, La Sagra (Granada), and Sevilla. The event has been analyzed by the principal investigator of the SMART project: Dr. Jose M. Madiedo, from the Institute of Astrophysics of Andalusia (IAA-CSIC).