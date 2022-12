© Reuters



Sanctions damage the Europeans themselves

Former Austrian vice Chancellor Heinz-Christian Strache argues that Russia is doing better than Europe despite the anti-Russia sanctions.Former Austrian Vice Chancellor Heinz-Christian Strache has warned of an impending shortage of raw resources in the EU as a result of the bloc's draconian sanctions against Russia.Strache, who also served as leader of the Freedom Party of Austria (FPO), said thatthe ex-Austrian vice chancellor said.as a result of production costs that have escalated and their products' increasing costs."The previous head of the FPO. He stated that the government should put "the interests of its people, who should not be tormented by unemployment and poverty," first and foremost.According to Strache, the foreign minister of Hungary Peter Szijjarto spoke by phone earlier this week with Alexander Novak, the deputy prime minister of Russia, and the two officials agreed to discuss the possibility of changingin response to the introduction of a potential price cap on Russian blue fuel.Strache stressed, referencing Western countries providing Kiev with weapons for the war.he said.The sanctions imposed by the EU on Russia, in Strache's words, "obviously damage the Europeans themselves" andmember states. protesting across Europe against skyrocketing energy prices, inflation, and arms deliveries to Ukraine.Strache argued thatIt is worth noting that two United States officials and a senior administration official revealed that Pentagon is finalizing plans to send the Patriot missile defense system to Ukraine, which could be announced as soon as this week, US media outlets reported on Tuesday.After the beginning of the war in Ukraine and the adoption of several packages of sanctions against Moscow by the West, fuel prices have accelerated the growth, pushing many Western governments to resort to contingency measures. However, western sanctions backfired, having detrimental effects on the world's global markets most notably gas and oil . European governments are now suffering the repercussions of their sanctions amid rising strikes and protests over the cost of living and pay