Dozens of eerily perfect circles of slushy ice, known as "ice pancakes," have been floating on the surface of a Scottish river after temperatures in the U.K. unexpectedly plummeted.Callum Sinclair, project manager for the Scottish Invasive Species Initiative (SISI), spotted the stunning circular sheets of ice Dec. 9 on the River Bladnoch in Wigtownshire, Scotland. Pictures of the peculiar pancakes taken by Sinclair were shared on the SISI Twitter page on Dec. 13, along with a short video of the icy discs bumping into one another and being washed downstream by fast-moving currents."I've seen ice pancakes occasionally before," Sinclair told Live Science in an email. "But these were particularly interesting" because of their perfect shape, he added.On rivers, the pancakes form when frozen foam on the water's surface gets trapped in a spiraling current known as an eddy. As other bits of frozen foam and ice hit these forming discs, the debris joins onto the nascent pancakes, which causes them to grow, according to the Met Office.On open water, the pancakes form when surface ice gets broken up and rounded out as currents and waves cause the icy chunks to bash into one another, according to the Met Office.Ice pancakes can grow to between 8 and 79 inches (20 and 200 centimeters) across, and although they look like solid discs, they are often quite slushy and easily break apart when lifted up, according to the Met Office.