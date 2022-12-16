© Shutterstock

From herders to raiders

this study points out, the historical sources documenting these events were primarily written by elite Romans who had little direct experience of the peoples and events they described

A study of tree rings suggests that the Hunnic peoples migrated westward across Eurasia, switched between farming and herding, and became violent raiders in response to severe drought in the Danube frontier provinces of the Roman Empire.Hungary has just experienced its driest summer since meteorological measurements began, devastating the country's usually productive farmland. Archaeologists now suggest that similar, with devastating consequences for the Roman Empire.The study, published today in the Journal of Roman Archaeology, argues thatto buffer against severe economic challenges.The authors, Associate Professor Susanne Hakenbeck from Cambridge's Department of Archaeology and Professor Ulf Büntgen from the University's Department of Geography, came to their conclusions after assessing a new tree ring-based hydroclimate reconstruction, as well as archaeological and historical evidence.New climate data, reconstructed from tree rings by Prof Büntgen and colleagues, provides information about yearly changes in climate over the last 2000 years. It shows thatHakenbeck and Büntgen point out that climatic fluctuations, in, would have reduced crop yields and pasture for animals beyond the floodplains of the Danube and Tisza.Büntgen said: "Tree ring data gives us an amazing opportunity to link climatic conditions to human activity on a year-by-year basis. We found that periods of drought recorded inRecent isotopic analysis of skeletons from the region, including by Dr Hakenbeck, suggests that Hunnic peoples responded to climate stress by migrating and by mixing agricultural and pastoral diets.Hakenbeck said:These could have been important insurance strategies during a climatic downturn."But the study also argues that some Hunnic peoples dramatically changed their social and political organization to become violent raiders.Traditionally, the Huns have been cast as violent barbarians driven by an "infinite thirst for gold". But, as"Historical sources tell us that Roman and Hun diplomacy was extremely complex," Dr Hakenbeck saidThe study argues that if current dating of events is correct, the most devastating Hunnic incursions of AD 447, 451 and 452, coincided with extremely dry summers in the Carpathian Basin.Hakenbeck said: "Climate-induced economic disruption may have required Attila and others of high rank to extract gold from the Roman provinces to keep war bands and maintain inter-elite loyalties. Former horse-riding animal herders appear to have become raiders."Historical sources describe the Huns at this time as a highly stratified group with a military organization that was difficult to counter, even for the Roman armies.The study suggests that one reason why the Huns attacked the provinces of Thrace and Illyricum in AD 422, 442, and 447 was to acquire food and livestock, rather than gold, but accepts that concrete evidence is needed to confirm this. The authors also suggest that Attila demanded a strip of land 'five days' journey wide' along the Danube because this could have offered better grazing in a time of drought.Hakenbeck said: "Climate alters what environments can provide and this can lead people to make decisions that affect their economy, and their social and political organization. Such decisions are not straightforwardly rational, nor are their consequences necessarily successful in the long term.""This example from history shows that people respond to climate stress in complex and unpredictable ways, and that short-term solutions can have negative consequences in the long term."