The US Senate unanimously passed a bill Wednesday night that would ban TikTok on government devices following major security concerns about the social media app owned by China-based ByteDance.Republican Senators Tom Cotton (AK), Josh Hawley (MO), Marco Rubio (FL), and Rick Scott (FL) sponsored the bill."States across the US are banning TikTok on government devices," he added. "It's time for Joe Biden and the Democrats to help do the same."During a September Senate hearing, TikTok Chief Operating Officer Vanessa Pappas claimed that user data is protected and that the company will not share data. Concerns regarding the CCP's control of the app date back to the Trump administration, during which time the former president announced that he would ban the app in the US and attempted to demand that ByteDance sell the platform to an American company. The Biden administration revoked Trump's attempted ban.