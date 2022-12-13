© AP/Eraldo Peres



Radical supporters of outgoing President Jair Bolsonaro of Brazil tried to break into the HQ of the Federal Police after one of them was arrested on the order of the Supreme Court. Some Bolsonaristas believe his election loss was the result of a rigged vote and called for a military coup.The incident happened on Monday night in the capital, Brasilia. A crowd of pro-Bolsonaro protesters, who were wearing their signature T-shirts of the national football team, gathered around the administrative building in the apparent belief that the officers who arrested the activist took him there, according to local media.The law enforcement agency called on fellow officers from the Military Police for help. During the ensuing clash,Amid the violence, there was some damage to public and private property.Some reports claimed that the driver was inside when the bus was set on fire, but managed to escape unharmed.The authorities also evacuated a nearby shopping mall due to concerns that the disturbance could spread there. After the clashes, the streets were left littered with rubble, according to footage from the scene.According to Brazilian media, the man is a vocal advocate for overturning the outcome of the October 30 presidential election, which the incumbent leader lost to former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.and claimed without providing evidence that Brazil's electronic voting system was vulnerable to tampering.Police have boosted security around a hotel in Brasilia where Lula is staying.