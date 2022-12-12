Society's Child
Psychology goes into meltdown over 'racism' accusations
The Daily Sceptic
Fri, 09 Dec 2022 15:00 UTC
It all began when a team of academics led by Steven Roberts published in an article in the journal Perspectives on Psychological Science. (Roberts happens to be black, a fact I mention because it's relevant to the story.) The article claimed that "systemic inequality exists within psychological research" and that "systemic changes are needed to ensure that psychological research benefits from diversity" - the usual woke shtick, in other words.
Another psychologist wrote a response, which took issue with what Roberts and his colleagues had argued. As is perfectly normal, the editor of Perspectives on Psychological Science, Klaus Fiedler, solicited critical commentaries on the response written by other scholars. One of the scholars he invited to comment was Lee Jussim, an expert on stereotype accuracy.
In his commentary, Jussim made the point that when the woke talk about 'diversity', they generally ignore all forms of diversity other than race, gender and sexual orientation. They promise one thing, and then deliver something else.
He illustrated this point with a quote from Fiddler on the Roof: "Of course, there was the time he sold him a horse, and delivered a mule." Here, the horse is what most people understand by 'diversity', while the mule is what the woke mean by that term.
Roberts was then given an opportunity to comment on the entire exchange - the response to his original paper, as well as the critical commentaries. He did so, but in his own response accused Jussim of equating "people of color with mules", which he claimed is "a well-documented racist trope". Jussim obviously did no such thing.
Fiedler, the journal's editor, advised Roberts to remove the section where he levelled this accusation (given that it was so obviously ridiculous).
At that point, Roberts reportedly pulled his response, and uploaded it on a preprint site instead. In the version he uploaded, he accused his critics of "racism" (naturally) and posted private email correspondence without Fiedler's consent - a move the latter described as "unprofessional and unprecedented".
Roberts' response went viral, gathering 50,000 views in just a few days. This prompted an open letter calling for Fiedler's resignation, which was signed by more than 1,300 academics. Here's what it says:
Unfortunately, the open letter succeeded - Fiedler resigned (after being told that he'd be fired if he didn't).
One silver lining is that a smaller group of psychologists organised a counter-letter in support of due process. Though it was too little, too late; and in my opinion they were far too lenient on the original petitioners (e.g., acknowledging that their motives were "benevolent").
When it comes to woke activism in academia, you might say 'it's just a few bad apples'. But 1,300 academics is more than just a few. This problem isn't going away any time soon.
Comment: The take-home lesson: in academia, if you don't like what someone had to say about your work, no matter how justified the criticism, just call them racist and have them eliminated.
Reader Comments
The professors and psychologists teach what they were taught and call everything that opposes them attacks on science, racism or not allowing a child of 7 to choose their sexual identity. Along with this, administrators in universities are replaced with Woke ones, the government uses finances to implement a federal education policy through common core/race to the top of Obama, i.e. teach what we tell you or don't get federal funds. Along with this, the editors of "scientism" journals are replace with Woke administrators. Along with this, social media companies employ the Woke generation to lead "progress".
This "long game" has been played for the last 5 decades at least. SOTT has reported on some of the real professors who have suffered attacks from the Woke stupidity, like Jordan Peterson.
In terms of social engineering, there is the "long game". It focuses on education and generations. You indoctrinate a generation into the "global warming", "racism history", "choose your sexual identity" before puberty, and some of that generation becomes teachers of the next generation, some go to college and become professors and psychologists, some enter government and government agencies.The problem is, you can't really contradict reality with your social engineering, especially not for a long time. Albeit many people seem to concur, they actually withdraw from external society, just giving lip service to what is considered public opinion. As soon as the winds change, the whole shtick is forgotten.
I witnessed exactly that with the communism. Wondering about people's duplicity as a child before the fall, I watched with awe how quickly they forgot all communist ideas and paroles.
The good thing is, stupidity and deliberate ideologically-induced blindness always undoes itself in the long run.
Like the wildebeast that refuses to see a lion.