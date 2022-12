The latest episode of academic cancel culture unfolded last week, culminating in the forced-resignation of a respected psychologist.It all began when a team of academics led by Steven Roberts published in an article in the journal Perspectives on Psychological Science. (Roberts happens to be black, a fact I mention because it's relevant to the story.)Another psychologist wrote a response , which took issue with what Roberts and his colleagues had argued. As is perfectly normal, the editor of Perspectives on Psychological Science, Klaus Fiedler, solicited critical commentaries on the response written by other scholars. One of the scholars he invited to comment was Lee Jussim, an expert on stereotype accuracy.He illustrated this point with a quote from Fiddler on the Roof: "Of course, there was the time he sold him a horse, and delivered a mule." Here, the horse is what most people understand by 'diversity', while the mule is what the woke mean by that term.Roberts was then given an opportunity to comment on the entire exchange - the response to his original paper, as well as the critical commentaries.Roberts' response went viral, gathering 50,000 views in just a few days. This prompted an open letter calling for Fiedler's resignation, which was signed by more than 1,300 academics. Here's what it says:As you can see, it also demands woke re-education - excuse me, "remedial training" - for people that weren't even involved (i.e., "all editors" of APS journals). And notice how petty the final demand is: the petitioners want the articles that criticised Roberts to be available "only as supplementary online material".When it comes to woke activism in academia, you might say 'it's just a few bad apples'. But 1,300 academics is more than just a few. This problem isn't going away any time soon.