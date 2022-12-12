Seven districts of Thailand's southernmost province of Narathiwat are flooded, as the Meteorological Department warns of more rain in the southern provinces throughout the week.The worst affected district is Rue So, where a road linking toa bridge has collapsed, making it impossible for people frommore than 400 households in Village 10 to leave. Urgent repairs are underway.Yesterday (Sunday), a potable water truck was dispatched to Village 7, in Su-ngai Padi sub-district, to supply some 75 households, after their water sources became contaminated by floodwater.In Songkhla province, flooding in five districts has eased, but authorities remain vigilant and are closely monitoring rainfall,for fear that the floods may return. Efforts to drain water out of various canals into the sea have been stepped up as a precaution.According to the Meteorological Department, the southern provinces of Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Narathiwat, Yala, Trang and Satun will face more rain this week, as a result of a low pressure cell and the monsoon wind.