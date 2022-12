© Don Arnold/WireImage



Jordan Peterson has long been a controversial figure, subject to attempts to suppress him from various sides. Much of that controversy is not wholly negative: his stand against Canada's Bill C-16 - which obligates the use of Trans individuals' pronouns in a clear example of compelled speech - was noble, as was his advocacy for freedom of speech, his defence of religious values in society, and particularly his efforts to empower young men and remind them of their value.There were certainly hints along the way, with Peterson claiming in a speech four years ago on the 'importance of the Balfour Declaration' that "you know, maybe even the enemies of the Jews perversely respect them because they've done so well in the Middle East that it's just annoying".To suggest, firstly, that Palestinians and Arab nations are "enemies of the Jews" - as they are supposedly who he meant - and that they have largely opposed Israel for over seven decades merely because they are allegedly envious of its technological or military achievements is entirely neglecting the ongoing illegal Occupation of Palestinian territories, the blatant human rights violations by Israeli forces, the displacement of natives in their own land and the enforcement of a literal apartheid system.All of this goes without mentioning that Peterson has joined the Daily Wire, a media outlet openly supportive of Israel and its Occupation, effectively making Shapiro - a man who advocates for the replacement of Al-Aqsa with the third Jewish temple - his boss, or least a senior colleague.There is now no doubt that the esteemed psychologist has been captured by Zionists. Whether he himself is an ardent one or not, hardly matters, it is enough that he accepts their worldview and efforts in Palestine and the broader Middle East as a force for 'peace'.All of this, however, is ultimately a representation - or perhaps a culmination - of the Zionists' overall capture of Western conservatism and the right-wing. Taking into account the usual blurred lines and grey areas between various versions of the political left and right, and how that affects who they view positively or not, there was a time when Zionism and pro-Israel sentiment was more predominant amongst the political left.There was also the fact that Israel, in its early years, had largely socialist leanings, which deterred much of the right and America's Republicans from becoming too warm with it. Back then, being anti-Israel and 'anti-Semitic' was not so intertwined as they are now: there was a distinguishable difference, with President Richard Nixon later found to have held coarsely anti-Jewish views despite having supported Israel during his presidency and the 1973 Arab-Israeli war.As Israeli politics leaned further towards the right over the following decades, though, and especially towards the end of the 1990s - and the events of 9/11, soon afterwards - when the rise of Islamic militant groups became a key western foreign policy focus, the interests of much of the western right and the Zionists aligned.But the Zionists and pro-Israel lobby have undoubtedly recognised the value in having a foot in both shoes, so to speak.The latter method has likely been the most effective, with conservative commentators or talk show hosts - whether Jewish or other ethnicities, it matters not - speaking mostly about political or social issues taking place in the world or their countries, and then unexpectedly slipping in pro-Israel talking points, either within the same show or a separate one.The result is a spectacular subversion of western conservatism, possibly even more successful than the pro-Israel lobby's general subversion of the US and other western nations' political systems.It also puts that new version of the right-wing at odds with other variations of the right, especially the extremists who are genuinely anti-Jewish and are themselves unable to distinguish Israel or Zionism from Jews as a whole.Dr Jordan Peterson, unfortunately, has so far buckled to it, apparently seeing Israel as a "shining beacon on the hill" representing the pinnacle of western democratic values rather than as an occupying force implementing an apartheid system. He may, one day, overcome that subversion, but until then, western conservatism is being hijacked by Zionists.