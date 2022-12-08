A New Zealand court has temporarily taken away medical custody of a baby from his parents after they refused blood transfusions for him unless the blood comes from donors who are unvaccinated against COVID-19.A New Zealand court temporarily took away medical custody of a baby from his parents on Wednesday after they refused blood transfusions for him unless the blood came from donors who were unvaccinated against COVID-19.The parents' legal battle has been embraced by anti-vaccine groups, who gathered outside the courtroom this week as evidence was presented.The ruling will likely set a precedent and come as a relief to healthcare groups that collect and use donated blood.Health authorities also said the unvaccinated donors wouldn't necessarily give them access to all the blood products they might need during the boy's surgery.The parents used discredited arguments and fringe theories to try to show that mRNA vaccines were unsafe.The judge said the baby's parents were loving and wanted the best for their son and accepted that he needed the surgery. The judge said the relationship between the parents and clinicians had suffered and that they should try to improve it before and after the surgery and be respectful of each other.Court rules prevent the baby and parents from being named. Court documents identified the mother as a midwife.