The Initiative literally opens the floodgates of taxpayer resources and turns over government control to the biotech and Big Pharma industry. Some highlights include:
- "We need to develop genetic engineering technologies and techniques to be able to write circuitry for cells and predictably program biology in the same way in which we write software and program computers; unlock the power of biological data, including through computing tools and artificial intelligence; and advance the science of scale-up production while reducing the obstacles for commercialization so that innovative technologies and products can reach markets faster."
- "bolster and coordinate Federal investment in key research and development (R&D) areas of biotechnology and biomanufacturing in order to further societal goals"
- "Building a Vibrant Domestic Biomanufacturing Ecosystem."
- "expand training and education opportunities for all Americans in biotechnology and biomanufacturing."
- "Federal investments in biological sciences, biotechnology, and biomanufacturing to enhance biosafety and biosecurity best practices throughout the bioeconomy R&D enterprise."
The Executive Order required a number of reports to be compiled and submitted to the President on how to implement the Order. Just one month later, the White House released the National Biodefense Strategy and Implementation Plan. It dovetails perfectly with the Executive Order except that preparation started on the first day of Biden's presidency. According to the American Economic Association (AEA),
Today, the Biden-Harris Administration fulfills a commitment that President Biden made on his first day in office: to review existing national biopreparedness policies and develop recommendations for how the Federal Government should update them, based on lessons learned from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and other biological threats our Nation faces.Thus, we can see that this massive transfer of power actually started with Biden's election and has been orchestrated for theater ever since.
Biodefense Enterprise
The National Biodefense Strategy reveals more details of this Transhuman and Technocratic takeover. One new term that appears 21 times in the document is "biodefense enterprise". Enterprise normally applies to a commercial business or corporation, but here it states "the United States will support an efficient and coordinated biodefense enterprise to protect the American People and its global interests." In Annex I: Definitions, we get a glimpse of what biodefense enterprise means:
Stakeholders with a role in the prevention, preparedness, detection, response, and recovery from bioincidents (e.g., Federal and SLTT governments, nongovernmental and private sector entities, and international partners).Stakeholders? Nongovernmental and private sector entities? International partners?
This language clearly reveals that the "biodefense enterprise" is a massive Public Private Partnership where the managing partner is not the Federal Administration, but rather it is the biotech/Big Pharma industry itself!
Biosurveillance
This term shows up 13 times in the National Biodefense Strategy and is clearly linked to the "biodefense enterprise":
Enhancing the national biodefense enterprise will help protect the United States and its partners abroad from biological incidents, whether naturally occurring, accidental, or deliberate in origin. It will simultaneously build the U.S. innovation base for cutting-edge countermeasures, biosensors, diagnostics, and biosurveillance information technologies, and advance the biomedical and agricultural industries' biodefense capabilities.Again, the document offers a definition:
Biosurveillance: The process of gathering, integrating, interpreting, and communicating essential information and indications related to all-hazard threats or disease activity affecting human, animal, plant, and environmental health to achieve early detection and provide early warning, contribute to overall situational awareness of the health aspects of the incident, and enable better decision-making at all levels.Thus, biosurveillance will dovetail perfectly into the industry's already existing plan for digital surveillance, universal health id's and digital vaccine passports.
If you think existing surveillance is intrusive and a threat to freedom and personal liberty, you ain't seen nothing yet.
Whole-of-Society
I have discussed the "whole-of-government" strategy where the entire structure of Federal agencies is harmonized to a common purpose and objective. This in itself is a dangerous precedent that permits the weaponization of the whole government toward a common objective.
The concept of whole-of-society is a close relative. Here all sectors of society are lined up for a common purpose. What sectors? Humans, animals, plants and ecosystems. Furthermore, it's top-to-bottom from national all the way down to local enforcement.
Driving down to local communities is the only way to achieve Section 3.1 Domestic Health Capacity:
Increase vaccine uptake rates for all recommended vaccines to over 85% of American population.A secondary goal is to expand the propaganda machine to reach 80% of the American public, "while also countering and mitigating the spread of disinformation and misinformation."
Fast Track From Lab-to-Jab
All cautionary methodologies and testing are thrown to the wind. Vaccines will be created within 100 days of virus detection (i.e., a self-declared "pandemic"), mass produced within 130 days, distributed with military efficiency and speed, and injected into:
...at-risk human and impacted animal populations the necessary vaccine quantities to control a nationally or internationally significant biological incident, within one hundred days following authorization or approval.Not Your Grandmother's Vaccine
I know there are some readers who are thinking they would like to get vaccines faster to prevent disease. However, none of this applies to old-school vaccines. Nope. None. This is all pointed toward an endless conveyor belt of mRNA and DNA injections designed to hack your human condition. - you and eighty-five percent of the population, in perpetuity. Biden cleared that up in his original Executive Order:
We need to develop genetic engineering technologies and techniques to be able to write circuitry for cells and predictably program biology in the same way in which we write software and program computers.Are you ready? Are you awake to what is taking place here?
I have addressed the whole picture in my new book. Solutions and resistance will not arise without understanding the nature of this evil beast that has come upon us.
