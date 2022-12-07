© Adobe Stock

"We need to develop genetic engineering technologies and techniques to be able to write circuitry for cells and predictably program biology in the same way in which we write software and program computers; unlock the power of biological data, including through computing tools and artificial intelligence; and advance the science of scale-up production while reducing the obstacles for commercialization so that innovative technologies and products can reach markets faster."

"bolster and coordinate Federal investment in key research and development (R&D) areas of biotechnology and biomanufacturing in order to further societal goals"

"Building a Vibrant Domestic Biomanufacturing Ecosystem."

" expand training and education opportunities for all Americans in biotechnology and biomanufacturing."

expand training and education opportunities for all Americans in biotechnology and biomanufacturing." "Federal investments in biological sciences, biotechnology, and biomanufacturing to enhance biosafety and biosecurity best practices throughout the bioeconomy R&D enterprise."

Today, the Biden-Harris Administration fulfills a commitment that President Biden made on his first day in office: to review existing national biopreparedness policies and develop recommendations for how the Federal Government should update them, based on lessons learned from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and other biological threats our Nation faces.

Biodefense Enterprise

Stakeholders with a role in the prevention, preparedness, detection, response, and recovery from bioincidents (e.g., Federal and SLTT governments, nongovernmental and private sector entities, and international partners).

Biosurveillance

Enhancing the national biodefense enterprise will help protect the United States and its partners abroad from biological incidents, whether naturally occurring, accidental, or deliberate in origin. It will simultaneously build the U.S. innovation base for cutting-edge countermeasures, biosensors, diagnostics, and biosurveillance information technologies, and advance the biomedical and agricultural industries' biodefense capabilities.

Biosurveillance: The process of gathering, integrating, interpreting, and communicating essential information and indications related to all-hazard threats or disease activity affecting human, animal, plant, and environmental health to achieve early detection and provide early warning, contribute to overall situational awareness of the health aspects of the incident, and enable better decision-making at all levels.

Thus, biosurveillance will dovetail perfectly into the industry's already existing plan for digital surveillance, universal health id's and digital vaccine passports.

Whole-of-Society

Increase vaccine uptake rates for all recommended vaccines to over 85% of American population.

Fast Track From Lab-to-Jab

...at-risk human and impacted animal populations the necessary vaccine quantities to control a nationally or internationally significant biological incident, within one hundred days following authorization or approval.

Not Your Grandmother's Vaccine

This is all pointed toward an endless conveyor belt of mRNA and DNA injections designed to hack your human condition. - you and eighty-five percent of the population, in perpetuit

We need to develop genetic engineering technologies and techniques to be able to write circuitry for cells and predictably program biology in the same way in which we write software and program computers.

The Evil Twins of Technocracy and TranshumanismPerhaps you can see why I used the word "Evil" in the title of my just-released book. Perhaps you can picture the golden skulls, all ornate and rich looking on the outside, but revealing death underneath. Indeed, Technocracy and Transhumanism are promoting a future that only holds death and destruction for mankind.



Order book on this website: HERE



Order book on Amazon: HERE



Order Kindle e-book: HERE