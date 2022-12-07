As I joyously recounted in my previous aria, Danielle Smith is on a wave. She is being severely disparaged and outright insulted by the highest foreheads, some of which have Alpine reach, that Toronto pundits have to offer. Which is pure jet-fuel for her cause.And it continues. Just this past Saturday, the mighty Globe and Mail's Sanhedrin, their august editorial board, over a photograph of Premier Smith, ran the headline "Some of Canada's premiers appear to be losing their minds." "Losing their minds?" Some might call that "opinion journalism."I await with trained patience for the day the Globe puts Mr. Trudeau on its editorial couch and offers a similarly gratuitous diagnosis.Over here in the East, Danielle Smith is the pollen-stealing bee in every pundit's bonnet. The pounding continues daily. But enough of incidental annoyances.I also promised in the last column to detail where Premier Smith was totally wrong. And bitter as it is to say and write, she was, and is. Absolutely and astonishingly wrong.Giving an account of why she brought in the now famous act, in one of her press briefings she made this observation: "We've (Alberta) been ignored for 10 years."Premier — Danielle, if I may — Not so. You're off the mark. Not the case. Your problem, Alberta's problem is utterly the opposite.I must go all caps and exclamation mark. You could only wish in your sweetest dreams Alberta was ignored. In your deepest prayers you could only have hoped that Alberta and its energy industry had been ignored.Alberta has been under. I repeat, Premier Smith, you could only wish you had been ignored.I ask seriously how the people of Alberta have dealt with it all. Albertans have been prodded, protested and provoked from almost every direction,. Russia has had better press, far better, on this issue.And as all this rained down on you, who in our glorious Confederation stood by you, rejected the indictments, stood up for your province? That same province that even during the hailstormB.C. dammed the pipelines. Quebec preferred Saudi Arabia's product to your "dirty oil." Aside from Saskatchewan — also a much sidelined province — no other, not even Newfoundland and Labrador, which owes the oil sands so much — came out in defence.Madam Premier, you could only hope that Alberta was ignored. The truth is it had the mean attention and been the unrelenting object of every global warming obsessive in the entire world.And, during the last seven years in particular, your national government was either gently on side with the critics, gave a nod to their furious indictments, and most certainly gave your province no defence whatsoever.Mr. Trudeau, Mr. Butts, the environmental consigliore of the Liberal government, Catherine McKenna, climate superhero, and Greenpeace graduate, sherpa of the CN tower, Steven Guilbeault —It is their Holy Grail, their lost Ark of the Covenant, the one infallible doctrine of the entire tenure and purpose. These four, the policy chieftains, have — either tacitly or explicitly — been onside with the declared opponents of your province. And, this, their central policy. The federal authority wishes the oil industry to collapse. That's the hard saying of the case — however they waltz round trying not to say it out loud.Alberta was not ignored, Premier Smith. It wasAll of which comes to this point. Your sovereignty act is a good thing. Why would I say so?It is very simple, though perhaps not obvious. TheWhat it really carriesThe impulse behind the act is. That the federal Liberals wake up to the fact that Canada is a Confederation, and that the "outlying" provinces, as they would and do see them, are an organic element in the country as a whole.Alberta wishes for justifiable respect. Respect for a functioning province that has done much for the whole country, which has bolstered the national economy during a downturn, been totally and freely open to people from other provinces who came for work in Alberta's oil economy —So you were wrong Premier Smith. They weren't ignoring Alberta.It is my wish my contradicting you is not received as a personal offense.National Post